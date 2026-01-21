Barron Trump, 19, 'Saved Woman's Life' by Calling Police After 'Witnessing Her Being Attacked' During FaceTime Call
Jan. 21 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, reportedly helped save a woman in London after "witnessing her being beaten over a FaceTime call," a court heard.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 19-year-old allegedly called UK emergency services after seeing Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, assault the woman in her flat.
'Really An Emergency'
Prosecutors claimed Rumiantsev attacked her out of jealousy over her relationship with Trump.
During the 999 call, Barron reportedly said, according to Daily Mail: "I just got a call from a girl, you know. She's getting beaten up. It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up."
When the call handler asked how he knew the woman, Barron replied: "I met her on social media. She's getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don't know what could have happened by now."
After being told to answer clearly, he apologized: "So sorry for being rude."
'Sign From God'
Police attended Rumiantsev's East London flat following calls from the alleged victim and one from Barron.
Bodycam footage reportedly shows the woman telling officers: "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."
An officer is then heard saying, "So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump's son."
Barron reportedly told officers: "I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse."
The woman later testified: "He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment."
Arrest and Jail Time
Prosecutors said Rumiantsev allegedly called the woman a "sl--" and a "wh---", grabbed her hair, pushed her to the floor, and kicked her in the stomach, shouting, "You are not worth anything."
While in custody, Rumiantsev allegedly tricked officers into allowing him to phone the woman and was overheard saying: "While you are sleeping in your warm bed, I'm in jail."
Eight days later, he reportedly called a friend, Arsen, saying he had posted a letter to the woman pleading for her to withdraw her statement. The woman initially did, but later retracted, confirming the original account.
'Untrue and Fabricated'
Rumiantsev, a former MMA fighter, faces charges including two counts of rape, assault, actual bodily harm, and perverting the course of justice.
The woman said that when she asked him why he did this to her, he said: "You never want to do this with me, so I make you drink and do this to you."
His defense lawyer, Sasha Wass KC, has claimed the victim’s allegations are "untrue and fabricated."
The trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court is ongoing.