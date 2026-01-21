Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron Trump, 19, 'Saved Woman's Life' by Calling Police After 'Witnessing Her Being Attacked' During FaceTime Call

image of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s son Barron called UK police to alert them to a violent assault, prosecutors say.

Profile Image

Jan. 21 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron, reportedly helped save a woman in London after "witnessing her being beaten over a FaceTime call," a court heard.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 19-year-old allegedly called UK emergency services after seeing Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, assault the woman in her flat.

Article continues below advertisement

'Really An Emergency'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Barron Trump reportedly called UK police after witnessing a woman being attacked over FaceTime.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump reportedly called UK police after witnessing a woman being attacked over FaceTime.

Prosecutors claimed Rumiantsev attacked her out of jealousy over her relationship with Trump.

During the 999 call, Barron reportedly said, according to Daily Mail: "I just got a call from a girl, you know. She's getting beaten up. It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up."

When the call handler asked how he knew the woman, Barron replied: "I met her on social media. She's getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don't know what could have happened by now."

After being told to answer clearly, he apologized: "So sorry for being rude."

Article continues below advertisement

'Sign From God'

Image of The 19-year-old alerted emergency services to an alleged assault in a London flat.
Source: MEGA

The 19-year-old alerted emergency services to an alleged assault in a London flat.

Police attended Rumiantsev's East London flat following calls from the alleged victim and one from Barron.

Bodycam footage reportedly shows the woman telling officers: "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."

An officer is then heard saying, "So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump's son."

Barron reportedly told officers: "I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse."

The woman later testified: "He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment."

Article continues below advertisement

Arrest and Jail Time

Image of Police attended the East London home following multiple calls, including from Barron.
Source: MEGA

Police attended the East London home following multiple calls, including from Barron.

Prosecutors said Rumiantsev allegedly called the woman a "sl--" and a "wh---", grabbed her hair, pushed her to the floor, and kicked her in the stomach, shouting, "You are not worth anything."

While in custody, Rumiantsev allegedly tricked officers into allowing him to phone the woman and was overheard saying: "While you are sleeping in your warm bed, I'm in jail."

Eight days later, he reportedly called a friend, Arsen, saying he had posted a letter to the woman pleading for her to withdraw her statement. The woman initially did, but later retracted, confirming the original account.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Bryan Kohberger; Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves

Idaho 4 Tragedy Continues: Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Family Slams Release of Graphic Crime Scene Photos — 'We Will Never Quit Fighting for You'

Photo of Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham

Prince Harry 'Steps in to Help Nepo Baby Brooklyn Beckham Survive' Nasty Fallout With Famous Family — 'This is Mentorship Born From Scars'

'Untrue and Fabricated'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Bodycam footage shows officers confirming the woman’s connection to the President’s son.
Source: MEGA

Bodycam footage shows officers confirming the woman’s connection to the President’s son.

Rumiantsev, a former MMA fighter, faces charges including two counts of rape, assault, actual bodily harm, and perverting the course of justice.

The woman said that when she asked him why he did this to her, he said: "You never want to do this with me, so I make you drink and do this to you."

His defense lawyer, Sasha Wass KC, has claimed the victim’s allegations are "untrue and fabricated."

The trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court is ongoing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.