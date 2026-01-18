Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Nick Reiner

'Hated Being Under Someone's Thumb': Inside Nick Reiner’s Troubling Behavior After He Regained Control of His Life

Image of Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Friends say Nick Reiner resisted control and sobriety programs before allegedly killing his parents.

Profile Image

Jan. 18 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Years before Nick Reiner was allegedly arrested for stabbing his parents to death, friends said his behavior became increasingly volatile after a court-ordered conservatorship was lifted, RadarOnline.com can report.

Nick was placed under a mental health conservatorship in 2020 as his schizophrenia worsened during the height of the COVID pandemic, stripping him of control over his medical care and finances.

Article continues below advertisement

'Couldn't Take Care of Himself'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nick Reiner struggled with mental health issues before his parents’ deaths
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner struggled with mental health issues before his parents’ deaths

At the time, insiders said he was unable to care for himself.

"Nick couldn't take care of himself. He was living on the streets, doing drugs, not eating and refusing rehab all in the height of Covid," a friend told the Daily Mail. "That's when he was placed under conservatorship."

For a period, those close to Nick believed the legal arrangement was helping.

"He seemed better, but that's because he was being drug-tested and taking his meds," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

'Set Nick Off'

Image of He was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2020.
Source: MEGA

He was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2020.

However, the conservatorship ended after a year when Nick was deemed stable and no longer met the legal standard of being "gravely disabled."

According to friends, that's when his behavior took a sharp turn.

"That all pretty much changed," the insider said. "He started back with his old ways. Smoking weed."

Sources say Nick deeply resented losing control of his life and reacted with anger whenever the possibility of reinstating the conservatorship was raised.

"Nick hated being under someone's thumb. He considered it beneath him. It was a huge blow to his ego, and embarrassing," the source said. "Any mention or talks about being placed under another conservatorship would have set Nick off. All h--- would have broken loose."

Article continues below advertisement

'His Freedom Came First'

Image of The conservatorship ended after one year, deemed he was no longer 'gravely disabled.'
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

The conservatorship ended after one year, deemed he was no longer 'gravely disabled.'

That hostility extended to sobriety efforts as well.

"Nick didn't want to be told what to do or how to live his life," the insider said. "That's why he bailed on the whole 12 Step program. Too many rules, he would say."

Friends claimed the testing, monitoring, and restrictions that came with court oversight only fueled his anger.

"His freedom came first, even though he created a self-imposed prison in his head," the source said. "He was never going to follow direction, never going to give up smoking weed."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Nick and Rob Reiner

Troubled Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship Years Before Allegedly Slitting Parents Rob and Michele's Throats

Photo of Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart Admits Feeling 'Embarrassed' About Being Sexually Assaulted During Horrific Kidnapping in New Documentary — 'I Felt I'd Be Judged for It'

Medication Changes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Friends say his behavior declined after losing court oversight.
Source: MEGA

Friends say his behavior declined after losing court oversight.

Nick was released from the conservatorship in 2021 and reportedly stabilized on schizophrenia medication, though TMZ reported he complained about side effects, including weight gain. About a month before the alleged killings, he switched medications.

The night before Rob and Michele Reiner were found with their throats cut inside their Brentwood home, Nick attended a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien alongside his parents, who were said to be concerned about his well-being and wanted to "keep an eye on him."

Nick was arrested within hours of the discovery and charged days later with two counts of first-degree murder. He has not yet entered a plea.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.