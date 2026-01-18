EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood Star Lifts Lid on Shame He Feels Over Split From Mom of His First Child — But Insists He Was 'Too Young' to Settle Down

The actor said the split, which came when he was in his late twenties and just emerging from drama school, arrived at a moment when ambition outweighed readiness for family life.

Speaking on the "Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth" podcast, West was asked whether the break-up counted among the great sadnesses or shames of his life.

He replied: "I suppose so, yes. I suppose I wish my eldest daughter had had some of the advantages or some of the security that my others have had."

The Affair star added: "I think I was too young. I was 28."