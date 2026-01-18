'I'm Going to Fight It': Timothy Busfield Denies Child Abuse Claims Calling Allegations 'All Lies'

From jail, Busfield addressed the accusations in a video from TMZ, saying, "I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys," he said.

"I'm going to fight it," he continued. "I'm going to fight it with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies."

His attorney, Larry Stein, also released a statement, per Us Weekly: "Tim Busfield denies the allegations in the criminal complaint and maintains they are completely false."

"As a voluntary step, he submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding those allegations and passed," he added.