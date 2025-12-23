Your tip
Rob and Michele Reiner Died 'Minutes' After Nepo Baby Son Nick Allegedly Slit Their Throats, Death Certificate Confirms

rob reiner and family.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner reportedly died withing minutes of their attack.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner reportedly did not suffer long after being stabbed repeatedly in their bed, RadarOnline.com can report.

The couple's official death certificate concludes the couple likely died within "minutes" of their vicious attack, which has since been blamed on their troubled son, Nick Reiner.

Death Certificate Conclusions

Photo of Rob Reiner crime scene
Source: MEGA

Police investigated the double murders.

The death certificate confirmed Radar's reporting that the 78-year-old beloved actor/director and his 70-year-old photographer wife suffered "multiple sharp force injuries" from a knife.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had already classified their deaths as "homicides," with their date of death listed as Sunday, December 14.

According to the certificate, Rob's body was found first, at about 3:45 p.m. Michele, who was listed as "widowed" on the document, was discovered a minute later, at 3:46 p.m.

It was also revealed the couple has since been cremated.

Nick's First Day in Court

photo of rob reiner and family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner has been blamed for their killing.

The couple's son, Nick, 32, has been officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for allegedly slitting his parents' throats after the trio arrived home from a Christmas party on December 13.

He was arrested the following day, after Nick's sister, Romy, discovered her parents' lifeless bodies inside their longtime Brentwood, California, mansion.

Nick, who has a long history of drug abuse and mental illness, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17. His arraignment was postponed until January 7, so his legal team can get up to speed on his case.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that the death penalty is still on the table.

Nick Could Face the Death Penalty

nick and romy reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick's sister, Romy, discovered the bodies of her parents.

As the D.A. debates what punishment to seek in the case, Radar can reveal Nick's grieving brother and sister could hold his fate in their hands.

Although California has not executed a felon since 2016, and Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium halting the practice, the heinous murders have many speculating Nick could face the death penalty.

However, Nick's own family members have urged the outraged public to show restraint for the 32-year-old, who has a history of mental health and addiction problems.

The emotional response and support of older brother Jake, 36, and younger sister Romy, 28, could go a long way toward sparing Nick's life if he is found guilty of his parents' deaths.

"Their compassion can affect several stages of the process, including the jury verdict," Jim Williams, personal injury attorney and lead partner at Burnett & Williams in Virginia, told Radar.

"It can also have an effect on the victim impact statement, which affects the proceeding. It’s probably most effective regarding future release and parole hearings."

Getting Nick the Care He Needs

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: AOL Build Series/YouTube

Nick has suffered mental issues.

Other defense attorneys told Radar the emotional family response could help Nick get more effective care and treatment.

Yonatan Levoritz, founding attorney of Levoritz Law Firm in New York, told Radar their input could convince prosecutors to avoid death altogether and instead seek "sentencing to a mental facility or better prison options that are not as harsh for the defendant that would allow him to be rehabilitated rather than strictly in a supermax-type facility for hardened murderers."

As Radar reported, Jake and Romy expressed gratitude for the strength and support they’ve received in the wake of their parents' tragic deaths in an emotional message shared on Wednesday, December 17.

Part of their statement read: "We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

