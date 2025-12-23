Rob and Michele Reiner Both Cremated as Death Certificates Are Released... as Son Nick is Accused of Killing His Parents
Dec. 23 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner have been cremated, RadarOnline.com has learned, just days after their brutal murders allegedly at the hands of their troubled son, Nick.
The couple's death certificates have been released, with the tragic cause of their killings confirmed.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Rob, 78, and Michelle, 70, suffered "multiple sharp force injuries."
Under the category titled "Describe how injury occurred" was the response "With knife, by another."
As Radar has reported, Rob and Michele's troubled 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths.
Nick has a history of drug addiction and mental illness and is rumored to have been "high on meth" at the time of the attack.