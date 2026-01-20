EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Lived Together for So Long Nearly Three Decades After Their Scandalous Divorce

With the pair now vacating the property, questions have resurfaced about why they remained under the same roof for so long after their highly public split.

The Duke and Duchess of York separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996, after which both retained close ties for the sake of their daughters, Princess Beatrice, now 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

In 2008, Ferguson moved into Royal Lodge with Andrew, a decision she later framed publicly as a show of family unity.

Privately, however, royal watchers have long suggested more pragmatic motivations were at play.

One royal commentator said: "Financial self-interest was at the heart of the arrangement. Both Andrew and Sarah were determined to maintain a very particular standard of living, and continuing to share the same royal residence was the most effective way for them to preserve that lifestyle."