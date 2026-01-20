EXCLUSIVE: Truth Behind Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Lived Together for So Long Nearly Three Decades After Their Scandalous Divorce
Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Former Prince Andrew has spent nearly 30 years sharing a home with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – a living arrangement royal insiders now told RadarOnline.com was a calculated partnership of convenience rather than lingering romance.
Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, married in 1986 and divorced a decade later, yet continued to cohabit at Royal Lodge, a 31-room mansion in Windsor Great Park.
Why Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Lived Together After Divorce
With the pair now vacating the property, questions have resurfaced about why they remained under the same roof for so long after their highly public split.
The Duke and Duchess of York separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996, after which both retained close ties for the sake of their daughters, Princess Beatrice, now 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
In 2008, Ferguson moved into Royal Lodge with Andrew, a decision she later framed publicly as a show of family unity.
Privately, however, royal watchers have long suggested more pragmatic motivations were at play.
One royal commentator said: "Financial self-interest was at the heart of the arrangement. Both Andrew and Sarah were determined to maintain a very particular standard of living, and continuing to share the same royal residence was the most effective way for them to preserve that lifestyle."
The Financial Benefits and Preservation of Royal Privilege
The insider added sharing the Lodge allowed the former couple to preserve royal privilege long after their marriage had ended.
As scrutiny around Andrew intensified following his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the loss of his Duke of York title, the arrangement between him and Sarah has finally started to fracture.
Our source added: "Andrew doesn't feel supported enough by Sarah through the whole Epstein debacle, so they are not on the friendliest of terms at the moment, to say the least."
Andrew is now set to live in the much humbler Marsh Farm home on King Charles' beloved Sandringham estate, while Ferguson is being forced to look for her own, separate accommodation.
Mounting Strains and the Decision to Establish Separate Households
Another insider said the split in living arrangements signals mounting strain between the exes.
"It has surprised many that they are prepared to finally establish separate households," a source said.
"That decision reflects just how much strain they have been under recently, and suggests both feel the need for space and a reset. For each of them, it represents an opportunity to start a new chapter."
Despite the change, proximity may remain.
"The separation does not mean a complete break in contact," the source emphasized.
"Their new living arrangements would still allow them to meet and spend time together whenever they choose."
Sarah Ferguson on Life at Royal Lodge and Future Uncertainty
Sarah has consistently defended their unconventional dynamic.
In one interview, she said: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other."
She added their guiding principles were "communication, compromise, and compassion."
But Ferguson has stressed that Royal Lodge was never truly hers.
"When I'm in the U.K., I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge," she said. "I wouldn't call it my home, as that would be presumptuous."
Whether the former couple's long-standing cohabitation is finally ending remains uncertain.
One source said: "No final decisions have been locked in yet. Discussions about their future living arrangements and how often they will meet are continuing behind the scenes."
Andrew is now known only as Andrew Windsor after King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and dealt out the same punishment to Sarah.