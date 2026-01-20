Your tip
Khloé Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Denies Being Under the Influence During Vegas Arrest — After Cops Clocked Him at 106 MPH on Freeway

Image of Lamar Odom
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom insists he was sober during his Vegas arrest, despite police claims of impairment and field sobriety issues.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Updated 5:28 p.m. ET

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is speaking out after his Las Vegas DUI arrest, insisting he was completely sober at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 46-year-old was pulled over early Saturday morning after police say he was driving 106 mph, over 41 mph above the speed limit, and made an improper lane change.

'Staying Honest'

Image of Lamar Odom was pulled over after police clocked him driving 106 mph on a Las Vegas freeway.
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom was pulled over after police clocked him driving 106 mph on a Las Vegas freeway.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, Odom emphasized: "I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth," Odom said. "I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process."

He added: "I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me."

Bloodshot Eyes

Image of Odom insisted he was sober despite officers claiming he showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.
Source: MEGA

Odom insisted he was sober despite officers claiming he showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

On Saturday, officers reportedly noticed bloodshot eyes and a marijuana smell in the car.

TMZ reported that Odom initially said a passenger may have been smoking, and later said he'd smoked "hours earlier."

But Odom told police he "doesn't really smoke and does not smoke marijuana."

Impaired Driving

Image of Police reports noted bloodshot eyes and a marijuana smell coming from Odom's vehicle during the traffic stop.
Source: MEGA

Police reports noted bloodshot eyes and a marijuana smell coming from Odom’s vehicle during the traffic stop.

Before conducting field sobriety tests, officers questioned Odom about his medical history — including whether he had ever suffered a traumatic brain injury.

According to the police report, Odom laughed and claimed he had "12 strokes and six heart attacks," adding that he was poisoned at a brothel in Pahrump.

Police say Odom then displayed multiple signs of impairment during a series of field sobriety tests, including the finger-to-nose, walk-and-turn, modified Romberg balance, and one-leg stand exercises.

Officers noted that he swayed, lost his balance, started tests too early, missed heel-to-toe steps, stopped mid-test, and stepped off the line.

The report further alleged that Odom showed eyelid tremors, failed to touch the tip of his nose on six separate attempts, and incorrectly estimated 30 seconds in just 13 seconds.

Previous DUI

Image of The arrest comes years after Odom's past struggles with substance abuse and previous DUI allegations.
Source: MEGA

The arrest comes years after Odom’s past struggles with substance abuse and previous DUI allegations.

Odom's arrest comes against the backdrop of his well-documented struggles with substance abuse.

The former NBA champion was arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2013, and just two years later, narrowly survived a medical emergency in Nevada that stunned fans worldwide.

In 2015, Odom was found unresponsive at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada, following a drug-related incident that left him on life support.

At the time, multiple reports said he had ingested cocaine and other substances. His then-wife, Khloe Kardashian, remained at his bedside as he fought for his life.

