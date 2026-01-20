Khloé Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Denies Being Under the Influence During Vegas Arrest — After Cops Clocked Him at 106 MPH on Freeway

The 46-year-old was pulled over early Saturday morning after police say he was driving 106 mph, over 41 mph above the speed limit, and made an improper lane change.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is speaking out after his Las Vegas DUI arrest , insisting he was completely sober at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lamar Odom was pulled over after police clocked him driving 106 mph on a Las Vegas freeway.

He added: "I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me."

In a statement to TMZ Sports, Odom emphasized: "I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth," Odom said. "I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process."

Odom insisted he was sober despite officers claiming he showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

But Odom told police he "doesn't really smoke and does not smoke marijuana."

TMZ reported that Odom initially said a passenger may have been smoking, and later said he'd smoked "hours earlier."

On Saturday, officers reportedly noticed bloodshot eyes and a marijuana smell in the car.

Police reports noted bloodshot eyes and a marijuana smell coming from Odom’s vehicle during the traffic stop.

Before conducting field sobriety tests, officers questioned Odom about his medical history — including whether he had ever suffered a traumatic brain injury.

According to the police report, Odom laughed and claimed he had "12 strokes and six heart attacks," adding that he was poisoned at a brothel in Pahrump.

Police say Odom then displayed multiple signs of impairment during a series of field sobriety tests, including the finger-to-nose, walk-and-turn, modified Romberg balance, and one-leg stand exercises.

Officers noted that he swayed, lost his balance, started tests too early, missed heel-to-toe steps, stopped mid-test, and stepped off the line.

The report further alleged that Odom showed eyelid tremors, failed to touch the tip of his nose on six separate attempts, and incorrectly estimated 30 seconds in just 13 seconds.