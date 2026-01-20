Lori Loughlin's Heartbreak: 'Full House' Icon Still 'Extremely Angry' with Ex Mossimo Giannulli Three Months After Split

Sources say the actress and the fashion designer are now living separate lives.

Three months after announcing the end of their nearly 30-year marriage, Lori Loughlin is still reportedly harboring intense anger toward ex, Mossimo Giannulli , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli announced their split after nearly 30 years of marriage.

"He thinks she’s a lovely person and an incredible mom," an insider said, adding that the fashion designer "wants everything resolved quietly."

While Loughlin, 61, struggles to move on, Giannulli, 62, reportedly maintains a positive view of his ex.

"Lori is still extremely angry with him," a source told People , confirming that the former couple are now living separate lives.

The former couple has been living separate lives since their October separation.

The couple's relationship was reportedly strained long before their split, particularly following the infamous College Admissions scandal.

In 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, falsely listed as USC crew recruits — a sport neither actually participated in.

The actress served two months in prison, and Giannulli served five.

"Things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," a source said. They’re "moving on with separate priorities."

Another insider emphasized Loughlin’s lingering resentment: "Lori feels betrayed. They're in very different places right now, and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together."