Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin's Heartbreak: 'Full House' Icon Still 'Extremely Angry' with Ex Mossimo Giannulli Three Months After Split

split image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Source: MEGA

Three months post-split, Lori Loughlin reportedly harbors anger while Mossimo Giannulli seeks quiet resolution.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

Three months after announcing the end of their nearly 30-year marriage, Lori Loughlin is still reportedly harboring intense anger toward ex, Mossimo Giannulli, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say the actress and the fashion designer are now living separate lives.

'Extremely Angry'

Image of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli announced their split after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli announced their split after nearly 30 years of marriage.

"Lori is still extremely angry with him," a source told People, confirming that the former couple are now living separate lives.

While Loughlin, 61, struggles to move on, Giannulli, 62, reportedly maintains a positive view of his ex.

"He thinks she’s a lovely person and an incredible mom," an insider said, adding that the fashion designer "wants everything resolved quietly."

'Lingering Resentment'

Image of The former couple has been living separate lives since their October separation.
Source: MEGA

The former couple has been living separate lives since their October separation.

The couple's relationship was reportedly strained long before their split, particularly following the infamous College Admissions scandal.

In 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, falsely listed as USC crew recruits — a sport neither actually participated in.

The actress served two months in prison, and Giannulli served five.

"Things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," a source said. They’re "moving on with separate priorities."

Another insider emphasized Loughlin’s lingering resentment: "Lori feels betrayed. They're in very different places right now, and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together."

'Put Up With A lot'

Image of Loughlin remains upset as Giannulli reportedly hopes for a quiet resolution.
Source: MEGA

Loughlin remains upset as Giannulli reportedly hopes for a quiet resolution.

Many people have rallied around Loughlin as she goes through her split, including Full House star John Stamos

"She put up with a lot over the years of this guy," Stamos said on the Good Guys podcast in October 2025.

“She's just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way... I just hate to see her go through this. I really do."

No Sympathy

Image of Their marriage suffered long-term strain after the 2019 college admissions scandal.
Source: MEGA

Their marriage suffered long-term strain after the 2019 college admissions scandal.

However, Varsity Blues actress Felicity Huffman doesn't have the attention span.

"Lori and Felicity were never close friends," an insider shared with RadarOnline.com. "On the acting totem pole, Felicity still sees herself as several notches above Lori."

Huffman, 62, also served 11 days in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to paying a $15,000 bribe to have a proctor change answers and falsify her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT scores.

The insider explained: "Lori and Felicity overlapped in this case accidentally, almost coincidentally. They and their teams did get to know each other better after the cheating scandal story broke, and the cultures did not click. But this situation has bound them together forever in the worst possible way. It's incredibly awkward."

After being released from the slammer, Huffman began a role on a medical drama, and Loughlin landed a part on an Amazon series.

The source said: "Felicity is more firmly in the center of show business and can work a room the way Lori can't. That's why Felicity is back on network TV, making a great salary. She knows how to work the system, and Lori never has."

