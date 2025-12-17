EXCLUSIVE: No Support From The College Scandal Queen! Felicity Huffman Has 'No Sympathy' for Lori Loughlin's Failed Marriage Years After Jail Stints
Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is getting plenty of support from friends amid her split from hubby Mossimo Giannulli – but her Varsity Blues scandal sister Felicity Huffman is rolling her eyes over the sitcom sweetie's brokenhearted bellyaching, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Lori and Felicity were never close friends," an insider shared. "On the acting totem pole, Felicity still sees herself as several notches above Lori."
Living Apart After Prison
The When Calls the Heart heroine, 61, and designer Giannulli, 62, who got hitched in 1997, have not filed for divorce – but a rep for the ex-jailbirds said the couple is "living apart and taking a break from their marriage."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the parents of Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade did time after pleading guilty to criminal charges related to the Varsity Blues college admissions investigation.
Prosecutors say the deep-pocketed duo paid over $500,000 in bribes to have their two kids falsely designated as rowing recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team to have the girls admitted to the academically competitive school.
Loughlin was sprung from the slammer in December 2020 after nearly two months in federal prison, while Mossimo served almost five months before his April 2021 release.
Bound by Scandal Forever
Meanwhile, Desperate Housewives mom Huffman, 62, did 11 days behind bars in 2020 after her guilty plea for paying a $15,000 bribe for a proctor to correct wrong answers and falsify the results on her daughter Sophia Macy's SAT exam.
The insider explained: "Lori and Felicity overlapped in this case accidentally, almost coincidentally.
"They and their teams did get to know each other better after the cheating scandal story broke, and the cultures did not click.
"But this situation has bound them together forever in the worst possible way. It's incredibly awkward."
Felicity Wins the Comeback After Scandal
Felicity bounced back with a role on the Fox medical drama Doc, while Lori eventually landed a part on the Amazon series On Call.
The source added: "Felicity is more firmly in the center of show business and can work a room the way Lori can't. That's why Felicity is back on network TV, making a great salary. She knows how to work the system, and Lori never has."