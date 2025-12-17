EXCLUSIVE: No Support From The College Scandal Queen! Felicity Huffman Has 'No Sympathy' for Lori Loughlin's Failed Marriage Years After Jail Stints

The When Calls the Heart heroine, 61, and designer Giannulli, 62, who got hitched in 1997, have not filed for divorce – but a rep for the ex-jailbirds said the couple is "living apart and taking a break from their marriage."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the parents of Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade did time after pleading guilty to criminal charges related to the Varsity Blues college admissions investigation.

Prosecutors say the deep-pocketed duo paid over $500,000 in bribes to have their two kids falsely designated as rowing recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team to have the girls admitted to the academically competitive school.

Loughlin was sprung from the slammer in December 2020 after nearly two months in federal prison, while Mossimo served almost five months before his April 2021 release.