Lori Loughlin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's 'Heartbreak and Humiliation' — 'Full House' Star 'Can't Stop Crying' Over Mossimo Giannulli Divorce Following 27 Years of Marriage

Lori Loughlin faces heartbreak and humiliation as her 27-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli ends in divorce.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin has faced heartbreak and humiliation as her 27-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli ends in divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The ceiling is caving in on former Full House star Lori Loughlin – friends reveal she's on the verge of a breakdown from her highly publicized split from hubby Mossimo Giannulli after 27 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Loughlin, 61, had hoped the couple's separation was simply a break, but was crushed when Giannulli, 62, made it clear the arrangement was permanent, said pals.

Lori Putting On A Brave Face

Lori Loughlin leans on loved ones after her 27-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli collapses.
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin leans on loved ones after her 27-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli collapses.

"Lori's doing her best to put on a brave face, but the scale of heartbreak and humiliation is on another level – Mossimo has totally checked out of the marriage," shared a source.

Still, an insider close to Lori insisted, "there will be no breakdown," and that she "is a strong woman and will get through this with the help of loved ones."

The fashion designer and the sitcom siren seemed solid before their marriage collapsed under the weight of the 2019 Varsity Blues scandal, in which they were each convicted of using bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade, now 26, and Isabella, 27, into the University of Southern California.

After pleading guilty, Loughlin served a two-month prison term while Mossimo did a five-month stretch. The couple was fined $400,000.

Lori Tried To Repair The Marriage

Sources said Giannulli has moved to Idaho, leaving Loughlin heartbroken in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Giannulli has moved to Idaho, leaving Loughlin heartbroken in Los Angeles.

A source told RadarOnline.com Loughlin "did everything" to repair the marriage after the scandal – but word surfaced in early October that the duo had separated, and an insider said they were living apart for months.

While it was Loughlin who initiated the split, "she thought that if she and Giannulli took a break, they would realize how much they mean to each other and get back together stronger than ever," said a source.

"But Mossimo left Lori in L.A. while he's been staying at their other home in Idaho, and even when he flies back for business, he doesn't check in on her. He's given her no indication he ever wants to reconcile, and she's crushed."

Lori 'Can't Stop Crying'

Fashion stylist Hannah Harrison denied dating Giannulli amid his split from Loughlin.
Source: MEGA

Fashion stylist Hannah Harrison denied dating Giannulli amid his split from Loughlin.

And Giannulli has recently been seen out with 32-year-old fashion stylist Hannah Harrison, though she insists they are just "good friends."

"Lori is in a state of bewilderment because it's so hard for her to comprehend how he'd be this callous," said a source.

"She feels shattered and can't stop crying. She's an absolute mess and her friends and daughters are incredibly worried. They want her to seek help before she goes off the deep end."

