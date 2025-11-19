EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's 'Heartbreak and Humiliation' — 'Full House' Star 'Can't Stop Crying' Over Mossimo Giannulli Divorce Following 27 Years of Marriage

"Lori's doing her best to put on a brave face, but the scale of heartbreak and humiliation is on another level – Mossimo has totally checked out of the marriage," shared a source.

Still, an insider close to Lori insisted, "there will be no breakdown," and that she "is a strong woman and will get through this with the help of loved ones."

The fashion designer and the sitcom siren seemed solid before their marriage collapsed under the weight of the 2019 Varsity Blues scandal, in which they were each convicted of using bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade, now 26, and Isabella, 27, into the University of Southern California.

After pleading guilty, Loughlin served a two-month prison term while Mossimo did a five-month stretch. The couple was fined $400,000.