Royal Family Breaks Their Silence on Jeffrey Epstein — Prince Edward Finally Addresses Disgraced Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Sick Pedo

Windsor was stripped of all royal titles in October by Charles, 76, after Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre made allegations about how he sexually abused her while underage in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl.

"He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," she wrote about the former prince.

Windsor was also disgustingly able to accurately guess her age as 17 at the time, because his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were "just a little younger" than Giuffre.

"'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he (Andrew) told me, explaining his accuracy," Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, wrote.

Windsor's daughters appeared in family photos their dad sent in Christmas cards to Epstein sent in 2011 and 2012, according to new evidence in the documents drop.

Ferguson made a crude remark about Eugenie in a March 2010 email to Epstein when asked about coordinating plans for a New York rendezvous.

"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" the former duchess replied about her then 19-year-old daughter.

In an email from two months earlier, Ferguson gushed to Epstein, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."