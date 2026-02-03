Royal Family Breaks Their Silence on Jeffrey Epstein — Prince Edward Finally Addresses Disgraced Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Sick Pedo
Feb. 3 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
A member of the royal family has spoken out publicly about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's ongoing appearances in the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III, pleaded, "It's really important to remember the victims," referring to the underage women sexually abused by Epstein and his rich and powerful pals, allegedly including Windsor, 65.
Prince Edward Acknowledges "A Lot of Victims'
Appearing at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, February 3, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, added, "And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this," when speaking to CNN's Eleni Giokos.
More disturbing information about Windsor's ties to Epstein and how he and Ferguson even involved their then-teenage daughters emerged in the latest Department of Justice documents dump on January 30.
The former royal was seen in photographs kneeling on the floor on all fours over a woman lying motionless yet fully clothed. Her face had been blacked out for her protection, indicating it may have been one of his victims.
Damning Emails
Newly released emails also showed Windsor in contact with Epstein after he finished his house arrest in 2010, after pleading guilty to two prostitution-related charges involving minors in 2008.
"We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," the skeevy former royal wrote to the sick pedophile, who responded, “bp please."
Epstein told him, in an email several days later, that his madam and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was with him, asking, "g [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"
Andrew replied with details about his royal schedule and told his pal, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever, and I'll be here free from 1600ish."
New Evidence About Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Ties
Windsor was stripped of all royal titles in October by Charles, 76, after Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre made allegations about how he sexually abused her while underage in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl.
"He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," she wrote about the former prince.
Windsor was also disgustingly able to accurately guess her age as 17 at the time, because his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were "just a little younger" than Giuffre.
"'My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he (Andrew) told me, explaining his accuracy," Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, wrote.
Windsor's daughters appeared in family photos their dad sent in Christmas cards to Epstein sent in 2011 and 2012, according to new evidence in the documents drop.
Ferguson made a crude remark about Eugenie in a March 2010 email to Epstein when asked about coordinating plans for a New York rendezvous.
"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" the former duchess replied about her then 19-year-old daughter.
In an email from two months earlier, Ferguson gushed to Epstein, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."
When announcing on October 30, 2025, that Windsor had been stripped of all titles, including his birthright "prince" styling, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, made sure to acknowledge the victims in the Epstein sexual abuse scandal.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement noted.