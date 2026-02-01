Sarah Ferguson Joked About Daughter Eugenie's 'Shagging Weekend' in Newly Surfaced Epstein Email
Feb. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson made a shocking and vulgar remark about her teenage daughter in a private email to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The eyebrow-raising exchange surfaced after the DOJ released more than 3 million documents tied to the criminal investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender on Friday, January 30, dragging fresh royal drama into the Epstein scandal.
Vulgar Comment
In one March 2010 email reviewed by People, Epstein asked the former Duchess of York about potentially taking a trip to New York.
Ferguson, now 66, replied with a crude comment about her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie.
"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" Ferguson wrote.
At the time of the exchange, Eugenie was just 19 years old, only two days shy of her 20th birthday. She was reportedly spending time with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, to celebrate the occasion.
The casual tone of the email has raised eyebrows, particularly given the recipient. By 2010, Epstein had already been convicted and jailed for a sex crime involving a minor, making Ferguson's familiarity with him especially jarring in hindsight.
'Just Marry Me'
The resurfaced correspondence also shed new light on Ferguson's ongoing closeness to Epstein during that period. In another 2010 email, she reportedly told him to "just marry me."
"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," Ferguson wrote in a January 2010 message, according to the Daily Mail.
The outlet also reported that Ferguson had urged Epstein to "marry" her in an earlier email dated September 2009.
Neither Ferguson nor Buckingham Palace immediately commented on the resurfaced emails, which continue to reignite questions about how deeply Epstein was embedded within elite social circles, including the British royal family.
Family Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Ferguson shares daughters Princess Eugenie, now 35, and Princess Beatrice, 37, with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose own ties to Epstein have long haunted the royal family.
Windsor, 65, was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 amid renewed scrutiny over his relationship with the disgraced financier.
The disgraced prince was linked to at least three more alleged victims in the new explosive documents.
Political Outrage
Windsor's involvement with Epstein has caused political outrage, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urging him to testify before the US Congress.
The Prime Minister said the victims of Epstein "have to be the first priority" and that "anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that," per Daily Mail.