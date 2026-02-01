Sarah Ferguson Joked About Daughter Eugenie's 'Shagging Weekend' in Newly Surfaced Epstein Email

In one March 2010 email reviewed by People, Epstein asked the former Duchess of York about potentially taking a trip to New York.

Ferguson, now 66, replied with a crude comment about her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie.

"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" Ferguson wrote.

At the time of the exchange, Eugenie was just 19 years old, only two days shy of her 20th birthday. She was reportedly spending time with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, to celebrate the occasion.

The casual tone of the email has raised eyebrows, particularly given the recipient. By 2010, Epstein had already been convicted and jailed for a sex crime involving a minor, making Ferguson's familiarity with him especially jarring in hindsight.