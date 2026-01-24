King Charles Now Holding Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Prized Shotguns 'Under Lock and Key' — As 'Suicide Fears' Erupt Over 'Frazzled' Ex-Prince

Work crews have been seen refurbishing the five-bedroom farmhouse, while removal vans have entered the 31-room Royal Lodge, signaling his long-delayed downsizing is finally under way.

Andrew, once Duke of York and second in line to the throne at birth, has been stripped of royal titles and public roles following the ongoing scandal over his links with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A palace source said the decision to remove Andrew's guns followed a tense intervention involving Metropolitan Police firearms officers and the King's private office.

"There was a very real level of concern about his state of mind," the insider added.

"This was not a vague or theoretical worry – people genuinely feared the consequences if his emotions tipped out of control, both in terms of what he might do to himself and the potential risk to others around him."