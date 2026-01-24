King Charles Now Holding Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Prized Shotguns 'Under Lock and Key' — As 'Suicide Fears' Erupt Over 'Frazzled' Ex-Prince
Jan. 23 2026, Published 8:16 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew is at the center of mounting concern after his brother King Charles assumed direct control of his private gun collection amid fears the disgraced royal could harm himself or others during what aides have told RadarOnline.com is a period of acute emotional distress for the disgraced ex-duke.
The move comes as Andrew, 65, prepares to permanently leave Royal Lodge, his longtime home on the Windsor estate, and relocate to the far smaller Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Firearms Seized Amid Fears for Andrew’s Mental State
Work crews have been seen refurbishing the five-bedroom farmhouse, while removal vans have entered the 31-room Royal Lodge, signaling his long-delayed downsizing is finally under way.
Andrew, once Duke of York and second in line to the throne at birth, has been stripped of royal titles and public roles following the ongoing scandal over his links with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
A palace source said the decision to remove Andrew's guns followed a tense intervention involving Metropolitan Police firearms officers and the King's private office.
"There was a very real level of concern about his state of mind," the insider added.
"This was not a vague or theoretical worry – people genuinely feared the consequences if his emotions tipped out of control, both in terms of what he might do to himself and the potential risk to others around him."
The Explosive Confrontation Over Gun Licenses
Andrew surrendered his gun license in November, and the weapons were transferred to the King rather than impounded, an unusual step reflecting the sensitivity of the situation.
Another insider said the moment was potentially explosive.
The palace aide said the discussion triggered an explosive reaction at first, explaining: "Andrew was livid when the decision was presented to him that his guns were being stripped from him. He felt deeply embarrassed and trapped, as though his autonomy had been stripped away. After an emotional confrontation, however, he came to realize that the outcome was non-negotiable and that he ultimately had no choice but to accept it."
The shotguns now remain stored securely under the King's authority – with one source describing them as "under lock and key."
They added: "Andrew is basically now totally frazzled, and there was a real fear he could use a gun to take his life – or worse."
A Drastic Downsize: From Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm
Andrew may still access firearms kept in royal armories at Sandringham and Balmoral, but only under supervision.
Those close to the family say the loss of his weapons – a passion of Andrew's for decades – compounded his shock of being forced from Royal Lodge.
"Everything he has is in disarray as he is forced to confront the scale of what is happening," a source said.
"He understands that he cannot stay put, but the move to Marsh Farm represents such a drastic contraction of his life that it has been devastating for him to absorb."
The King's decision has divided the family.
One senior aide said: "Charles feels his first obligation is to ensure everyone's safety. He is weighing this not only as a brother trying to prevent a crisis, but as a monarch who believes he cannot ignore the risks involved."
Banishment, Isolation and Royal Family Tensions
But others worry the measures amount to far too much psychological pressure on Andrew.
"There is a real fear that cutting Andrew off, steadily stripping away his independence, and removing things that once gave him a sense of control could tip him into a very dark and potentially dangerous mental state," one source warned.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, has been helping him sort belongings and sensitive papers as he prepares to totally vacate the Royal Lodge.
A friend said she is also alarmed by his mood.
They added: "Sarah is extremely anxious about his ability to cope. Everything has unfolded at breakneck speed, and the constant sense of humiliation has been unrelenting, leaving her genuinely fearful about how much more he can take."
Princess Anne and Prince Edward are said to have privately raised concerns, warning the King that firmness must not become cruelty.
"There is a growing belief that Charles may have overstepped," an insider told us.