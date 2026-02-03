'Needy' Sarah Ferguson Sent Jeffrey Epstein Email Claiming 'No Woman Has Left the Royal Family With their Head' After Being Rocked by Scandals
Feb. 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's links to Jeffrey Epstein have further intensified after more email exchanges between the pair were discovered in the latest tranche of Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former wife, now 66, appeared to confide in the convicted pedophile as she became embroiled in a series of scandals which tainted her marriage to the disgraced ex-royal.
'I Am Totally On My Own Now'
On one occasion, in 2010, she emailed Epstein saying, "No woman has ever left the Royal Family with her head, and they cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me" amid fears her reputation would be destroyed by The Firm.
Ferguson also said she was "totally on her own" after scandals in her personal life, where she appeared to accept $500,000 to give access to Andrew for a tabloid.
As she was running out of money, she said she was being "1,000 per cent hung out to dry."
"I am totally on my own now. This is beyond scandalous, and nobody can do anything," she added. "I cannot believe what this is all coming to."
In an email sent before the above, she messaged Epstein: "Have you died on me? Don’t… please, you are my pillar."
Sarah Ferguson's Charity Falls Apart
It was later revealed that Epstein paid off some of Ferguson’s debts, which she went on to call a "gigantic error" on her part.
Other messages suggest Epstein paid for flights for her and her children, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, in addition to paying for her debt.
It was revealed on Tuesday, February 3, that Ferguson’s charity would shut its doors as more revelations of her relationship with the pedophile came to light.
Sarah's Trust said: "Our chair, Sarah Ferguson, and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future.
"This has been under discussion and in train for some months."
Ferguson remained in contact with Epstein even after he was registered as a s-- offender and was sentenced to jail in 2008 for soliciting prostitution of a minor, the files suggest.
One email dated September 2009 shows Epstein discussing how the former Duchess of York needed "four apts during her stay in (New York)."
They also discussed Ferguson's brand deals, according to the documents released by the DOJ on Friday.
One email from "Sarah" read: "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for."
Sarah Ferguson's Bizarre Comment About Daughter Exposed
A 2010 email, seemingly from Ferguson, refers to Epstein as "a legend," adding: "Xx I am at your service . Just marry me."
That same year, Ferguson invited Epstein to her 50th birthday party at St James’s Palace in February 2010.
Ferguson also made a crude comment about her then-19-year-old daughter, which Beatrice surfaced in the latest batch of documents released by the DOJ
In an email from March 2010, Epstein asked Ferguson about a trip to New York. She responded: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a s----ing weekend!!"