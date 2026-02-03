'Needy' Sarah Ferguson Sent Jeffrey Epstein Email Claiming 'No Woman Has Left the Royal Family With their Head' After Being Rocked by Scandals

On one occasion, in 2010, she emailed Epstein saying, "No woman has ever left the Royal Family with her head, and they cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me" amid fears her reputation would be destroyed by The Firm.

Ferguson also said she was "totally on her own" after scandals in her personal life, where she appeared to accept $500,000 to give access to Andrew for a tabloid.

As she was running out of money, she said she was being "1,000 per cent hung out to dry."

"I am totally on my own now. This is beyond scandalous, and nobody can do anything," she added. "I cannot believe what this is all coming to."

In an email sent before the above, she messaged Epstein: "Have you died on me? Don’t… please, you are my pillar."