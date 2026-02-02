Epstein's 'Secret Child' Bombshell: Sick Pedo 'Welcomed a Baby Boy 15 Years Ago', According to Emails from Disgraced Royal Sarah Ferguson
Feb. 2 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein apparently had a secret love child after Sara Ferguson congratulated the s-- offender on his new arrival in a previously undisclosed email, RadarOnline.com can report.
The bombshell revelation comes amid new questions about the true nature of Epstein's relationship with the former Duchess of York.
Newborn Blessings from Ferguson
In an email from September 21, 2011, found among the latest Epstein files dump, Ferguson said her then husband, disgraced former Prince Andrew, told her the news.
"Don't know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," Ferguson said, referring to her ex in his formal title, Duke of York.
"Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."
That would make the hitherto unknown boy around 15 years old.
Less than 10 minutes later, her cheery attitude seemed to change when she blasted in a follow-up email: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby.
"It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know."
Ferguson Wanted Epstein to 'Marry' Her
It has never been revealed if Epstein had any children, despite allegedly having s-- with hundreds of women. Just two days before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, the 66-year-old signed a will leaving most of his fortune, properties, and famed private island to his last known girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak.
It's no secret Epstein and Ferguson were friends. However, new questions arise about whether there was something more. Ferguson sent another message in January 2010, six months after his release from prison, begging him to marry her.
"You are a legend," Ferguson gushed. "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." The message's context is not explained in the files.
Epstein had been released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting s-- from girls as young as 14.
Epstein Begs Ferguson for Help
In another message, dated September 2009, Ferguson again mentioned marriage, suggesting Epstein wed an unnamed woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."
Beyond the marriage remarks, the newly released cache sheds further light on Ferguson's continued contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction. The documents also show Epstein sought to pressure her into releasing a statement claiming he was "not a pedo" and that she had been "duped" into believing false allegations about him.
Among the files are exchanges with someone identified only as "Sarah," whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie." The documents indicate "Sarah" refers to Ferguson.
Ferguson's 'Special Friend'
In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to "draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out" days after Ferguson told the Evening Standard she had "deep regret" over her ties to him. The following month, "Sarah" wrote that she "did not" and "would not" call him a "P" and that she had acted to "protect my own brand."
Additional messages show Ferguson thanking Epstein in August 2009 for "being the brother I have always wished for" and writing she had "never been more touched by a friend's kindness."
In April 2009, she called him "my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey" and a "legend," adding she was "so proud" of him.