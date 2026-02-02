Epstein's 'Secret Child' Bombshell: Sick Pedo 'Welcomed a Baby Boy 15 Years Ago', According to Emails from Disgraced Royal Sarah Ferguson

In an email from September 21, 2011, found among the latest Epstein files dump, Ferguson said her then husband, disgraced former Prince Andrew, told her the news.

"Don't know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," Ferguson said, referring to her ex in his formal title, Duke of York.

"Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."

That would make the hitherto unknown boy around 15 years old.

Less than 10 minutes later, her cheery attitude seemed to change when she blasted in a follow-up email: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby.

"It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know."