Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's 'Secret Child' Bombshell: Sick Pedo 'Welcomed a Baby Boy 15 Years Ago', According to Emails from Disgraced Royal Sarah Ferguson

jeffrey epstein, sarah ferguson
Source: justice.gov; mega

Sarah Ferguson sent Jeffrey Epstein an email congratulating him on the birth of his son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein apparently had a secret love child after Sara Ferguson congratulated the s-- offender on his new arrival in a previously undisclosed email, RadarOnline.com can report.

The bombshell revelation comes amid new questions about the true nature of Epstein's relationship with the former Duchess of York.

Article continues below advertisement

Newborn Blessings from Ferguson

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
jeffrey epstein,
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE, DOJ

Epstein has no known children.

In an email from September 21, 2011, found among the latest Epstein files dump, Ferguson said her then husband, disgraced former Prince Andrew, told her the news.

"Don't know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," Ferguson said, referring to her ex in his formal title, Duke of York.

"Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."

That would make the hitherto unknown boy around 15 years old.

Less than 10 minutes later, her cheery attitude seemed to change when she blasted in a follow-up email: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby.

"It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know."

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson Wanted Epstein to 'Marry' Her

sarah ferguson and prince andrew
Source: mega

Feguson also lashed out at Epstein using her to get to her then husband, then Prince Andrew.

It has never been revealed if Epstein had any children, despite allegedly having s-- with hundreds of women. Just two days before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, the 66-year-old signed a will leaving most of his fortune, properties, and famed private island to his last known girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak.

It's no secret Epstein and Ferguson were friends. However, new questions arise about whether there was something more. Ferguson sent another message in January 2010, six months after his release from prison, begging him to marry her.

"You are a legend," Ferguson gushed. "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." The message's context is not explained in the files.

Epstein had been released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting s-- from girls as young as 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Begs Ferguson for Help

sarah ferguson
Source: mega

Ferguson had a complicated relationship with the s-- trafficker.

In another message, dated September 2009, Ferguson again mentioned marriage, suggesting Epstein wed an unnamed woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."

Beyond the marriage remarks, the newly released cache sheds further light on Ferguson's continued contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction. The documents also show Epstein sought to pressure her into releasing a statement claiming he was "not a pedo" and that she had been "duped" into believing false allegations about him.

Among the files are exchanges with someone identified only as "Sarah," whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie." The documents indicate "Sarah" refers to Ferguson.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll Accused of Suffering from 'Religious Psychosis' After Praising Jesus During 2026 Grammy Awards Speech — 'So Embarrassing, Get Over Yourself'

Photo of Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Safety Fears Exposed: The Don's Son, 19, 'Uncomfortable' Exiting Vehicles in Public After Assassination Attempts of Prez

Ferguson's 'Special Friend'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: doj/house oversight committee

Ferguson defended her 'special friend.'

In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to "draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out" days after Ferguson told the Evening Standard she had "deep regret" over her ties to him. The following month, "Sarah" wrote that she "did not" and "would not" call him a "P" and that she had acted to "protect my own brand."

Additional messages show Ferguson thanking Epstein in August 2009 for "being the brother I have always wished for" and writing she had "never been more touched by a friend's kindness."

In April 2009, she called him "my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey" and a "legend," adding she was "so proud" of him.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.