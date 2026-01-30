Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Accused of 'Forcing Underage Girl to Perform Oral Sex' — Before Teen Was Allegedly 'Hit in the Face After Biting' the Prez-to-Be

Donald Trump's name pops up again in the latest release of Epstein files.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

The FBI previously received a tip that an underage girl was forced to perform oral s-- on Donald Trump approximately 35 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.

The bombshell accusation comes from the latest dump of Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Latest Accusation Against Trump

An alleged Epstein victim claimed Trump forced her to perform oral s-- on him.

On Friday, January 30, the Department of Justice published another 3 million pages of documents related to its investigation of the late s-- offender and his alleged trafficking network.

One email featured a complaint made to the FBI involving the then-businessman.

"(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral s-- on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ," the complaint summary states.

"The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s--.

"The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein."

Similar Trump Rape Allegations

She was allegedly hit in the face when she laughed about biting him.

The allegations are similar to reports in an earlier FBI document that was included in the original Epstein files dump late last year.

According to the info in the document, someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report information related to Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the report, there's a redacted name that specifically states, "he raped me." The "he" they are referring to is Trump.

"Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein," a redacted name also claims. The age of the victim is not known.

Trump Is Named Throughout the Report

The claims are similar to previous rape accusations against Trump.

In another part of the report, a redacted person claimed "she had met a lady who invited her daughters (redacted names) to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997."

Trump's name appears in various places in the report, including an allegation from someone who previously worked as a limo driver in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and drove Trump to the airport.

They allege Trump was saying the name "Jeffrey" multiple times while on a phone call inside the limo and referred to "abusing some girl."

Bill Gates Shocker

Epstein also allegedly helped Bill Gates score some antibiotics after contracting an STD

Elsewhere in the Friday dump were emails Epstein wrote to himself about former close friend Bill Gates, in which he claimed the Microsoft founder caught an STD from having s-- with Russian girls and was trying to get medication to secretly protect his then-wife, Melinda, from catching the disease.

"TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----," Epstein allegedly wrote in an email on July 18, 2013, while raging about the end of their friendship.

The financier said he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" by Gates' decision to "disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years."

In one email with the subject matter listed as simply "Bill," Epstein wrote: "From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge tournamnts. (sic). I feel I owe it to my friends and colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."

