Trump Accused of 'Forcing Underage Girl to Perform Oral Sex' — Before Teen Was Allegedly 'Hit in the Face After Biting' the Prez-to-Be

On Friday, January 30, the Department of Justice published another 3 million pages of documents related to its investigation of the late s-- offender and his alleged trafficking network.

One email featured a complaint made to the FBI involving the then-businessman.

"(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral s-- on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ," the complaint summary states.

"The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s--.

"The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein."