Bill Gates

Epstein Files Shocker: Bill Gates 'Caught an STD from Russian Girls' After Cheating, Suggested 'Secretly Slipping Wife Melinda Antibiotics,' New Emails Claim

Photo of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein made shocking allegations about Bill Gates in emails he sent to himself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein wrote emails to himself about former close friend Bill Gates, where he claimed the Microsoft founder caught an STD from having s-- with Russian girls and was trying to get medication to secretly protect his then-wife, Melinda, from catching the disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The information was part of a brand new document release by the Justice Department on Friday, January 30, with a new batch of materials related to the disgraced late pedophile.

STD Allegations

Photo of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Justice Department

A new photo showing Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates with several other men was released on Friday.

"TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----," Epstein allegedly wrote in an email on July 18, 2013, while raging about the end of their friendship.

The financier said he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" by Gates' decision to "disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years."

A new photo showing Epstein and Gates together was part of the new document release.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Marital Dispute Between Melinda and Bill'

Photo of Bill and Melinda Gates
Source: MEGA

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May 2021, after 27 years of marriage.

Epstein wrote the unsent emails around the time he resigned from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the intended recipient appeared to be the former tech wiz's then-advisor, Boris Nikolic.

In one email with the subject matter listed as simply "Bill," Epstein wrote, "I have decided to resign my position effective immediately with BG3 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I have not come to this decision quickly or without a great deal of thought."

During the past few weeks, I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill. I have the greatest respect for my friend of 7 years, and wish them both well," he continued before Epstein began dishing some serious dirt.

'Illicit Trysts With Married Women'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he helped Bill Gates get 'drugs' to 'deal with the consequences of s-- with Russian girls.'

"In my role as his right hand, I had been asked on multiple occasion (sic) and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," Epstein claimed about Gates.

"Though it was kindly suggested that I make a transition to a new position after my six years of service and that Bill would in his words give me a generous package, I feel it would be dishonest to myself and my future," he continued in his unsent letter about the Gates Foundation.

"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge tournamnts. (sic) . I feel I owe it to my friends and colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life," Epstein dished.

