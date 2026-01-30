Epstein Files Shocker: Bill Gates 'Caught an STD from Russian Girls' After Cheating, Suggested 'Secretly Slipping Wife Melinda Antibiotics,' New Emails Claim

Jeffrey Epstein wrote emails to himself about former close friend Bill Gates, where he claimed the Microsoft founder caught an STD from having s-- with Russian girls and was trying to get medication to secretly protect his then-wife, Melinda, from catching the disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The information was part of a brand new document release by the Justice Department on Friday, January 30, with a new batch of materials related to the disgraced late pedophile.

STD Allegations

Source: Justice Department A new photo showing Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates with several other men was released on Friday.

"TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----," Epstein allegedly wrote in an email on July 18, 2013, while raging about the end of their friendship. The financier said he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" by Gates' decision to "disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years." A new photo showing Epstein and Gates together was part of the new document release.

'A Marital Dispute Between Melinda and Bill'

Source: MEGA Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May 2021, after 27 years of marriage.

Epstein wrote the unsent emails around the time he resigned from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the intended recipient appeared to be the former tech wiz's then-advisor, Boris Nikolic. In one email with the subject matter listed as simply "Bill," Epstein wrote, "I have decided to resign my position effective immediately with BG3 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I have not come to this decision quickly or without a great deal of thought." During the past few weeks, I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill. I have the greatest respect for my friend of 7 years, and wish them both well," he continued before Epstein began dishing some serious dirt.

'Illicit Trysts With Married Women'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein claimed he helped Bill Gates get 'drugs' to 'deal with the consequences of s-- with Russian girls.'