Bill Gates 'Loved' Jeffrey Epstein But Was Banned From Talking to Pedo Financier by Ex-Wife — Explosive Never-Before-Seen Text Messages Allege
Nov. 20 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Bill Gates "loved" Jeffrey Epstein, but his former wife, Melinda, banned the Microsoft billionaire from seeing him, according to bombshell new text messages.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the communications between the pedo financier and Gates, 70, were included in the troves of Epstein files released this month.
Wife's Ban On Epstein
Epstein spoke with Gates' adviser in 2017 about a venture that never materialized, partly because the tech tycoon's spouse wanted them to stop speaking, the newly-released messages suggest.
"He wants to talk to you, but his wife won't let him," Gates' adviser told Epstein.
The adviser reportedly followed up with a series of text messages, adding that "he loves you," "he says hi," and "he feels bad" about having to abandon their business proposals.
"He thought great idea, but his wife wouldn't allow it," the adviser wrote.
Melinda and Gates divorced in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and the former said his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein was a key factor in their split.
Gates' 'Regret' Revealed
Speaking at the time, Melinda said: "I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him," adding that she met the sex offender "exactly one time."
Gates has not been charged with any crimes in connection with his friendship with Epstein, who died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019.
Releasing a statement in 2022, Gates wrote, "Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment.
"I remain dedicated to my work at the Gates Foundation in partnership with Melinda, where our focus is to help reduce global inequities, giving every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life."
The newly-released messages between Gates' adviser and Epstein came when they were discussing an upcoming annual banquet in Washington, DC.
Epstein had been hoping to sell Gates on a donor-advised fund, a tax-deductible charitable vehicle the vile pedophile wanted to operate.
The Microsoft founder was interested, according to his advisor, but had been talked out of it by Melinda.
After the adviser explained this while assuring Epstein that Gates "loves" him, Epstein tried to change his mind.
He said that former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler "would love to sit with Melinda and give her the other side of Jeffrey," according to the texts.
RadarOnline.com reported Epstein was said to have threatened to reveal Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 after the billionaire refused to join his multibillion-dollar charitable fund
Writing in her memoir, released in April, Melinda raised Gates and Epstein's relationship, as well as reports he has cheated on her.
She wrote: "Bill has publicly acknowledged that he wasn't always faithful to me," adding, "That October, things had reached a fever pitch when The New York Times published a deeply disturbing article that raised serious questions about Bill's conduct – questions that suggested he had betrayed not only our marriage but also my values."