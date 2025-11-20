Bill Gates 'Loved' Jeffrey Epstein But Was Banned From Talking to Pedo Financier by Ex-Wife — Explosive Never-Before-Seen Text Messages Allege

Epstein spoke with Gates' adviser in 2017 about a venture that never materialized, partly because the tech tycoon's spouse wanted them to stop speaking, the newly-released messages suggest.

"He wants to talk to you, but his wife won't let him," Gates' adviser told Epstein.

The adviser reportedly followed up with a series of text messages, adding that "he loves you," "he says hi," and "he feels bad" about having to abandon their business proposals.

"He thought great idea, but his wife wouldn't allow it," the adviser wrote.

Melinda and Gates divorced in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and the former said his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein was a key factor in their split.