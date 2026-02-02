EXCLUSIVE: Fresh George Clooney Epstein Files Shock — As Emails Reveal Pedophile's Pal Lord Peter Mandelson Pleaded to Be Given a 'Muse' Shamed Politician Claimed A-List Star Had

One email to serial abuser Epstein from his Brit politician pal Lord Peter Mandelson asks: "Can I have a muse same as George Clooney? In fact, what about George Clooney?"

It was preceded by a note from Epstein reading: "In your present position it should be George Clowney."

The emails were sent on Saturday, January 16, 2010 – two years after Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

It followed a plea deal that resulted in a controversial, shorter sentence and work release after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors.

Epstein and Mandelson go on to email about booking a time for a phone chat.

There is also no suggestion Clooney was handed a "muse" from Epstein's harem of s-- trafficking victims.