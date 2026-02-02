EXCLUSIVE: Fresh George Clooney Epstein Files Shock — As Emails Reveal Pedophile's Pal Lord Peter Mandelson Pleaded to Be Given a 'Muse' Shamed Politician Claimed A-List Star Had
Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
George Clooney is again at the center of the new Jeffrey Epstein document dump scandal – over a suggestion the A-lister had a "muse."
The 64-year-old star gets the bizarre mention in the newly released tranche of three million documents linked to the Epstein estate, which RadarOnline.com has trawled.
George Clooney's Muse?
One email to serial abuser Epstein from his Brit politician pal Lord Peter Mandelson asks: "Can I have a muse same as George Clooney? In fact, what about George Clooney?"
It was preceded by a note from Epstein reading: "In your present position it should be George Clowney."
The emails were sent on Saturday, January 16, 2010 – two years after Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.
It followed a plea deal that resulted in a controversial, shorter sentence and work release after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors.
Epstein and Mandelson go on to email about booking a time for a phone chat.
There is also no suggestion Clooney was handed a "muse" from Epstein's harem of s-- trafficking victims.
DOJ Document Dump Links Mandelson to Policy Influence
Mandelson is in hot water over the document dump as emails show he attempted to change U.K. government policy at Epstein's behest.
The politician was then Britain's business secretary, and said he was "trying hard" to change the policy on bankers' bonuses. He even suggested the boss of an international bank should "threaten" the U.K. Chancellor.
That and other revelations have increased pressure on Brit prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to strip the former ambassador to Washington of his seat in the Lords.
Mandelson is mentioned 5,961 times in the Epstein documents, released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.
They include a series of bank statements suggesting Epstein made $75,000 of payments to accounts connected to Mandelson.
Separate emails between the two men show that in 2009, Epstein personally wired Lord Mandelson's now husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, $10,000 to fund an osteopathy course and other expenses.
Lord Mandelson was sacked as British ambassador to the U.S. in September after emails between him and Epstein were made public.
They included a message in which he told the pedophile to "fight for early release."
Lord Mandelson has said he has no record or recollection of receiving any payments, and questioned whether the documents were real.
There is no suggestion of wrongdoing, and he has consistently denied any sexual misconduct or awareness of Epstein's crimes.
Former Prince Andrew's 'Licky Palm' Inquest
The files also showed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor swapped gossip with Epstein's pimp Ghislaine Maxwell about a female friend who had been intimate with an actor named "George C."
An email dated 24 December 2002 showed the former Duke of York told Maxwell: "I do believe that tomorrow is of some significance to you! I am not emailing about that but something else that I thought you ought to know seeing as you are so into gossip and I think I might have some for you! I last spoke to you when Carol R was coming over to see you and you mentioned something about a man called George C."
He added: "Now the indiscreet bit and the bit I don't understand. She said that she got to 'licky palm' with him. What is 'licky palm?' Is this something I must try someday?"
Clooney attended the London premiere of his directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in December 2002, but it is unclear if "George C." refers to the Ocean's Eleven star.
Andrew had his royal titles stripped by King Charles last October due to his long relationship with Epstein, and sources told Radar he is now considering fleeing Britain amid the latest revelations about his links to the pedophile financier.