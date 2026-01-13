EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Titles Bust-Up — High-Ranking Politician Pal of Pedo Faces Andrew Windsor-Style Calls to Strip Him of Honors After He 'Heartlessly' Refused to Apologize to Abuser's Victims

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Labour Party peer, 72, is under fire after his first broadcast interview since being removed as UK ambassador to the United States in September, following the emergence of emails showing he remained friendly with Epstein even after the American was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

British Lord Peter Mandelson is facing mounting pressure to be stripped of his honors after refusing to directly apologize to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein , in a stance that has reignited fury over the political establishment's ties to the disgraced financier.

His situation has prompted comparisons with Andrew Windsor , 65, who has been stripped of his royal military titles and HRH style over his relationship with s-- trafficking pedophile Epstein.

Mandelson, a former Cabinet minister and close ally of ex-U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair was given a life peerage in 2008 and continues to sit in the House of Lords in Britain.

And when pressed on if he would apologize for his friendship with Epstein after his conviction, Lord Mandelson added: "If I had known, if I was in any way complicit or culpable, of course I would apologize, but I was not culpable, I was not knowledgeable (about) what he was doing, and I regret, and will regret to my dying day, the fact that powerless women were not given the protection they were entitled to expect."

When asked whether he wanted to apologize, Mandelson said: "I want to apologize to those women for a system that refused to hear their voices and did not give them the protection they were entitled to expect."

In his new interview, Mandelson told the BBC about Epstein : "I never saw anything in his life when I was with him, when I was in his homes, that would give me any reason to suspect what this evil monster was doing in preying on these young women."

Emails showed Mandelson told Epstein to "fight for early release" just before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He is also reported to have told the serial abuser Epstein, "I think the world of you," the day before the disgraced financier began his jail sentence.

Asked why he had stuck with the sex beast, Mandelson said: "It was a most terrible mistake on my part. I believed the story he told in 2008 in his first indictment in Florida, I accepted his story."

The comments sparked an immediate backlash from political rivals, including the Scottish National Party, which is preparing to table a motion demanding Mandelson's removal from the House of Lords.

Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said after Mandelson's interview aired: "It is absolutely sickening that Keir Starmer continues to allow Peter Mandelson to sit in the House of Lords.

"Far from showing contrition, Peter Mandelson is reveling in attention whilst refusing to apologize for his association with Epstein, a man he said he 'thought the world' of."

Mandelson addressed emails disclosed last year in which he told Epstein he "thought the world of him," describing them as "toe curling" and "embarrassing."