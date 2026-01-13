EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside the Wacko New Rumor Marlon Brando Secretly Fathered Michael Jackson's Son Blanket
Jan. 12 2026, Published 9:03 p.m. ET
Marlon Brando may have privately fathered Michael Jackson's youngest son, Bigi Jackson, according to new claims circulating within the late singer's estate, and RadarOnline.com has conducted a deep dive into the latest wild theory to erupt around the King of Pop.
The extraordinary allegation suggests Godfather star Brando, who died in 2004 aged 80, donated sperm to help Jackson conceive his third child via surrogate before Bigi's birth in 2002.
Family Sources Say Rumor Has 'Kicked Off'
Sources told us the rumor has recently "kicked off" among Jackson family members, with his children Prince, 28, and Paris, 27, said to have been informed.
"It's a bizarre situation," a family insider told us. "People are still trying to wrap their heads around it."
Jackson's family and fans have long speculated about the paternity of his three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi, the youngest previously known by the nickname 'Blanket.'
But those close to the matter claim fresh details connect Brando to the story.
"For years, it's been widely believed that Michael relied on sperm donors," another well-placed source said.
"That's largely seen as fact now, even if the family never confirmed it publicly. What's only started being discussed, though, is that Marlon Brando may have been one of those who helped him become a father because he couldn't do it on his own."
The source added: "Michael and Marlon were huge stars who shared a deep bond built on trust.
"That's why this has been kept under wraps for so long, though a small circle of people close to them has always been aware."
Fans Point To Brando Family Resemblance
Brando, famed for his volatile genius and reclusive later years, was known to have fathered at least 11 children and kept many of them out of the public eye on his private island in French Polynesia.
Fans on social media have even pointed out apparent similarities between Bigi, 23, and Brando's son Miko Brando, 64, who once worked as Michael Jackson's driver and security guard at the singer's Neverland Ranch in California.
Jackson himself is said to have sought surrogates and sperm donors to conceive all three of his children, amid rumors of fertility and intimacy difficulties.
The 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist died in 2009 aged 50 from a drug-induced cardiac arrest.
Estate Battle Brings Old Secrets Back To Light
The resurfaced claim about Bigi's parentage emerges as renewed family tensions over Jackson's vast estate have reached court once more.
His daughter Paris filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the estate's co-executors, John Branca and John McClain, of "enriching themselves" while failing to invest hundreds of millions responsibly.
Her filing stated that the pair had "reaped enormous sums of cash" but neglected to make the estate's finances "productive."
Paris said she fears "the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself," arguing the executors' focus should be on serving "the beneficiaries' best interests and steadfastly preserving her father's legacy."
She highlighted roughly $464million in available funds she claimed had not been properly invested and cited payments totaling more than $4.5million to 10 law firms in 2021, exceeding the sum granted to any one beneficiary that year.
Between 2009 and 2021, Paris's attorneys said, estate executors had received $148million in compensation.
Insiders told us the Brando story has reopened "old Hollywood secrets" about one of the most famous friendships in entertainment history.