EXCLUSIVE: Osama bin Laden Lives? How Wild Conspiracy Theories are Sweeping Internet Claiming 9/11 Mastermind Was Never Blasted to Death by Navy SEALs

The claims have gathered pace more than a decade after American forces announced bin Laden was shot dead during a nighttime raid on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Osama bin Laden was officially declared dead in 2011 aged 54 , but RadarOnline.com can reveal the terror mastermind has become the center of a resurgent wave of online conspiracy theories claiming the al-Qaida leader was never killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan and may never have been buried at sea at all.

According to the official account, elite Navy Seals stormed a fortified compound in the garrison city, killed bin Laden, identified his body, and later buried him at sea.

But the decision not to release photographs or produce independent witnesses has since fueled suspicion across social media platforms, conspiracy forums, and comment threads as what would have been bin Laden's 70th birthday approaches in March.

One influential conspiracy forum is arguing the U.S. government itself helped sow doubt by disposing of the body at sea.

A contributor to one forum said: "Osama bin Laden has long been a focus for conspiracy theorists, with many claiming that he did not in fact play a role in the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

"Such theories are of course bunk. But the U.S. government appears to have given the conspiracy theorists grist for their paranoid mill by deciding to dispose of Osama bin Laden's body at sea."