Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Osama Bin Laden
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Osama bin Laden Lives? How Wild Conspiracy Theories are Sweeping Internet Claiming 9/11 Mastermind Was Never Blasted to Death by Navy SEALs

Photo of Osama Bin Laden
Source: MEGA

Wild online death theories about Osama bin Laden are spreading online.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Osama bin Laden was officially declared dead in 2011 aged 54, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the terror mastermind has become the center of a resurgent wave of online conspiracy theories claiming the al-Qaida leader was never killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in Pakistan and may never have been buried at sea at all.

The claims have gathered pace more than a decade after American forces announced bin Laden was shot dead during a nighttime raid on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Article continues below advertisement

Online Conspiracy Theories Surge As Doubts Resurface

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Osama Bin Laden
Source: MEGA

US Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden during a raid in Pakistan.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official account, elite Navy Seals stormed a fortified compound in the garrison city, killed bin Laden, identified his body, and later buried him at sea.

But the decision not to release photographs or produce independent witnesses has since fueled suspicion across social media platforms, conspiracy forums, and comment threads as what would have been bin Laden's 70th birthday approaches in March.

One influential conspiracy forum is arguing the U.S. government itself helped sow doubt by disposing of the body at sea.

A contributor to one forum said: "Osama bin Laden has long been a focus for conspiracy theorists, with many claiming that he did not in fact play a role in the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

"Such theories are of course bunk. But the U.S. government appears to have given the conspiracy theorists grist for their paranoid mill by deciding to dispose of Osama bin Laden's body at sea."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Osama Bin Laden wanted poster
Source: MEGA

Online forums questioned the official account of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Another forum user questioned the religious justification for the burial, saying: "I don't think his burial in the sea had anything to do with Islamic custom. In Islam the body of the deceased needs to be buried in the ground a maximum of 24 hours after death."

The poster added: "There is no provision for burial at sea. It seems to me that it was a U.S. attempt to perhaps avoid making his burial place a shrine."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Amplifies Claims Of A Cover Up

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Osama Bin Laden
Source: MEGA

Social media users spread doubts about the raid in Abbottabad.

Article continues below advertisement

Similar skepticism appears across Reddit, where one widely shared post questioned the lack of evidence.

The anonymous user wrote they were asked to believe Seals "found him in a house in Pakistan during a nighttime raid with no witnesses and shot him" before disposing of the body.

They added how without photographs or testimony they "just don't know why anyone believes this happened" and said: "I hope it's not just because the president said it happened."

On Instagram, the Ride the News account amplified doubts by focusing on Abbottabad itself.

A post claimed: "bin Laden lived in the nicest neighborhood that we saw anywhere in Pakistan. (We) say allegedly, because no-one in Pakistan actually believes bin Laden was there, and certainly they don't believe the U.S. came and killed him there."

The post claimed residents believed bin Laden "cannot kill anyone" because of his status as a Muslim leader.

Article continues below advertisement

Conflicting Seal Stories Keep Mystery Alive

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
split photo of pete hegseth and mark kelly

Pete Hegseth Slapped With Fresh Lawsuit: Trump's Secretary of War Sued by Sen. Mark Kelly Over Efforts to Reduce His Military Retirement Rank

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Cardi B

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Calls Out Cardi B for Being a 'Victim' of the 'Modern Feminist World'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Osama Bin Laden
Source: MEGA

US officials rejected claims that bin Laden survived.

Experts monitoring extremism say the burial decision intersected with long-standing regional mistrust.

One conspiracist wrote: "Conspiracy theories have a long tradition in the Middle East."

The post added burial at sea would inevitably "fuel conspiracy theories," even if bin Laden himself was "yesterday's news in the Arab world."

Accounts by former members of the SEALs raid team have further complicated public understanding.

Competing narratives from retired SEALs describing who fired the fatal shots at bin Laden, and books and interviews recounting the mission, have been cited online as evidence of inconsistency.

As one forum contributor put it, conflicting stories are seen as proof "there's no evidence" of bin Laden's death, only "variations of memory."

Others say the U.S. government wanted to "push the narrative" bin Laden was dead so they could "show it always gets the 'bad guys.'"

U.S. officials have consistently rejected claims bin Laden survived the SEALs raid.

But in the absence of publicly released physical evidence, online conspiracies continue to thrive, reframing one of the most documented counterterrorism operations in modern history as an unresolved mystery rather than a closed chapter.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.