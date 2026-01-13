EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Predicted Golden Globe Loss Due to 'Woke' Hollywood 'Hating Him for Speaking Freely' — as Controversial Podcast Host Faces Backlash for Mocking ICE Shooting Protest Pins

Edgerton, 51, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Globes for his role in Train Dreams, was happy to have simply been recognized.

"How do you feel? Let me ask you, how do you feel going in?" Edgerton asked Maher, with the Australian native telling him, "I've always set my ceiling quite low in life. Like, being nominated to me is a win."

"Sweetheart, I've been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That's like that's not a gag number. It's a real number," the HBO star revealed about his shocking number of snubs over the years.

"It's crazy, right? For Politically Incorrect, for Real Time, for my stand-up specials, for producing, for writing, for performance. Obviously, it's something I said. Well, it's everything I said, because I speak freely, and this woke town f----- hates that," Maher sneered about Hollywood.