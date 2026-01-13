EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Banker Leon Black Fires Back at Epstein Victim's 'Human Trafficking and Money Laundering' Court Bombshell and Sensationally Claims He's a Victim — 'Leakers Should be Investigated and Criminally Prosecuted'
Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:21 p.m. ET
Billionaire Leon Black has blasted back at allegations he helped finance Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking empire, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
A lawsuit from one of Epstein's victims claims the banker secretly funneled $170million to the convicted s-- offender for his nefarious activities, under the guise of "tax and estate planning advice."
The Red Flags Were Ignored
As part of her class action suit against Bank of America, an unnamed woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," alleges the financial institution knowingly ignored warning signs after Black sent the huge sum to Epstein.
Under the government-mandated Bank Secrecy Act, financial institutions like Bank of America are required to file a Suspicious Activity Report, or SAR, when they notice transactions that raise red flags so federal authorities can be alerted to the potential criminal moves and investigate as needed.
'Blame the Bank, Not the Billionaire'
Doe claims BoA failed to do that in a timely manner and is complicit in Epstein's crimes by allegedly approving the massive transaction from Black with no questions asked.
However, Black's attorney exclusively told Radar that Doe's issues are with the bank, not the billionaire, and the report should never have been made public.
"Federal law makes it illegal to leak confidential SARs information," Susan Estrich of Estrich Goldin said. "It is a federal crime for private information to be leaked by Congressional committee staffers to the media and included as 'hearsay' evidence in a civil complaint.
"Mr. Black is not a party in this case. The leakers should be investigated and criminally prosecuted."
Black Has Been Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in the Past
Black, 74, has been down this road before, having already been investigated by his own employer, Apollo Global Management, which in 2020 retained the Dechert law firm as an "independent counsel" to conduct a thorough investigation into the relationship between Black and Epstein.
The final report concluded: "Dechert has seen no evidence that Black or any employee of the Family Office or Apollo was involved in any way with Epstein's criminal activities at any time. There is no evidence that Epstein ever introduced Black, or offered to introduce Black, to any underage woman."
According to the Dechert report, the millions of dollars Black paid Epstein for his advice ultimately saved him billions in return and was money well spent.
Estrich told Radar that's all the proof anyone should need: "The flood of recently released Epstein documents makes one thing clear: the independent Dechert Report – issued more than four years ago, based on a review of more than 60,000 documents and more than 25 interviews – was correct in its conclusions that Mr. Black only paid Epstein for legitimate tax and estate planning services, vetted by reputable law and accounting firms, and that Mr. Black had no awareness of Epstein’s criminal activities."
Black's Immunity Deal Revelation
But Doe disagrees and claims in her lawsuit that Black, who is worth an estimated $14billion, allegedly provided "the financial underpinnings for Epstein to have ready and reliable access to financial resources to recruit, lure, coerce, and entice young women and girls to cause them to engage in commercial s-- acts and other degradations."
And Radar has learned Black may have allegedly revealed his financial connection to Epstein while trying to stay out of jail in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which housed Epstein and his high-profile clients.
Court documents reveal Black entered into a settlement agreement with the United States Virgin Islands in January 2023 that gave him immunity from s-- trafficking charges there.
The key part of the $62million settlement is the sworn admission that "Epstein used the money Black paid him to partially fund his operations in the Virgin Islands.
"This means that one of the most powerful billionaires on Wall Street financed Epstein's trafficking operations in the USVI with impunity."