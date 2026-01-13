EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Banker Leon Black Fires Back at Epstein Victim's 'Human Trafficking and Money Laundering' Court Bombshell and Sensationally Claims He's a Victim — 'Leakers Should be Investigated and Criminally Prosecuted'

Black, 74, has been down this road before, having already been investigated by his own employer, Apollo Global Management, which in 2020 retained the Dechert law firm as an "independent counsel" to conduct a thorough investigation into the relationship between Black and Epstein.

The final report concluded: "Dechert has seen no evidence that Black or any employee of the Family Office or Apollo was involved in any way with Epstein's criminal activities at any time. There is no evidence that Epstein ever introduced Black, or offered to introduce Black, to any underage woman."

According to the Dechert report, the millions of dollars Black paid Epstein for his advice ultimately saved him billions in return and was money well spent.

Estrich told Radar that's all the proof anyone should need: "The flood of recently released Epstein documents makes one thing clear: the independent Dechert Report – issued more than four years ago, based on a review of more than 60,000 documents and more than 25 interviews – was correct in its conclusions that Mr. Black only paid Epstein for legitimate tax and estate planning services, vetted by reputable law and accounting firms, and that Mr. Black had no awareness of Epstein’s criminal activities."