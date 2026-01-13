EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Hammered for Plotting to Immortalize Lifelong Addict Husband Ozzy With Range of Booze — 'What a Gross Way to Cash-In on His Memory'

Ozzy was one of rock's most notorious self-confessed addicts, famous for his chaotic years fronting Black Sabbath and his erratic solo career.

In interviews, he admitted he had been a raging alcoholic, at one point claiming to have "drunk 28 gallons of beer" over Christmas because he "f------ hated" the festive season.

His substance abuse, by his own account, also wreaked havoc on his health, career, and marriage.

"He was open about being out of control," a longtime friend said.

"The drinking turned him violent, especially in the early years with Sharon. There were times he'd vanish for days, come home smashed, and they'd have rows that left everyone shaken. Sharon went through hell pulling him back from the edge several times."

The couple, who married in 1982, frequently spoke about their volatile relationship, including physical altercations during Ozzy's worst years.

Sharon previously revealed in one drunken rage, Ozzy nearly strangled her during a blackout, an incident that led to his temporary arrest and a period of forced sobriety.