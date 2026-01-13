Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Hammered for Plotting to Immortalize Lifelong Addict Husband Ozzy With Range of Booze — 'What a Gross Way to Cash-In on His Memory'

Split photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne has sparked huge outrage among fans and addiction recovery advocates after moving to launch a branded line of alcohol in memory of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sharon Osbourne has sparked huge outrage among fans and addiction recovery advocates after moving to launch a branded line of alcohol in memory of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, despite him spending decades battling drink and drug addiction.

Legal filings show Sharon, 73, has applied to trademark Back To The Beginning, a name taken from Ozzy's final concert in Birmingham last year before his death at 76 after a grueling Parkinson's battle.

Booze Brand Linked To Ozzy's Final Farewell

Split photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne filed trademarks to launch an alcohol brand in Ozzy’s name.

The trademark, filed through the Osbournes' company Monowise Ltd., covers beers, wines, spirits, and branded merchandise such as T-shirts and baseball caps.

Ozzy died of a heart attack in July, just months after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates at Aston Villa's Villa Park for a charity show that raised millions for local causes.

The performance, billed as Back To The Beginning, generated money for Acorns Children's Hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Cure Parkinson's, charities chosen by the singer himself.

The Paranoid frontman had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and often described his struggles as a daily battle.

Fans Slam Move As 'Tasteless And Sick'

Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Fans criticized Sharon for linking Ozzy’s legacy to alcohol.

But Sharon's decision to associate his legacy with alcohol has been widely condemned given Ozzy's long history of addiction.

A source close to the family told us: "It's an odd and pretty tasteless and sick move. Everyone knows Ozzy nearly killed himself with drink and drugs more than once. To now turn that into a brand feels off, like turning his pain into profit."

Another critic raged: "What a gross way to cash in on Ozzy's memory."

Ozzy's Dark History With Alcohol And Drugs

photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Critics called the alcohol branding 'tasteless and exploitative.'

Ozzy was one of rock's most notorious self-confessed addicts, famous for his chaotic years fronting Black Sabbath and his erratic solo career.

In interviews, he admitted he had been a raging alcoholic, at one point claiming to have "drunk 28 gallons of beer" over Christmas because he "f------ hated" the festive season.

His substance abuse, by his own account, also wreaked havoc on his health, career, and marriage.

"He was open about being out of control," a longtime friend said.

"The drinking turned him violent, especially in the early years with Sharon. There were times he'd vanish for days, come home smashed, and they'd have rows that left everyone shaken. Sharon went through hell pulling him back from the edge several times."

The couple, who married in 1982, frequently spoke about their volatile relationship, including physical altercations during Ozzy's worst years.

Sharon previously revealed in one drunken rage, Ozzy nearly strangled her during a blackout, an incident that led to his temporary arrest and a period of forced sobriety.

Industry Insiders And Fans Remain Divided

photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Supporters defended Sharon as honoring Ozzy’s complicated past.

An industry insider defended Sharon's latest project, arguing it could serve as a tribute to Ozzy's "raw honesty" rather than a celebration of his demons.

"You could see it as her way of reclaiming that history, turning it into something symbolic," the insider said. "It's not about promoting addiction, it's about acknowledging who Ozzy really was."

Still, fan reaction has been harsh.

Comments online have branded the move "grotesque," "tone-deaf," and "a slap in the face to recovery advocates."

One former rock roadie said: "Ozzy fought for years to beat the bottle. To market booze with his name now is just bizarre. He'd probably laugh, but still, it's wrong."

During his lifetime, Ozzy often credited his wife with saving him from self-destruction.

"When I used to drink, I'd buy a Ferrari or whatever, and Sharon would always be getting rid of them so I didn't do anything stupid when I was drunk," he once said.

