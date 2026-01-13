EXCLUSIVE: How Lisa Marie Presley's Body Was 'Wrecked From Drugs and Alcohol' Before Tragic Death at Age 54

Lisa Marie Presley's body was said to be ravaged by years of drug and alcohol abuse when she passed away three years ago on January 12, 2023, aged 54, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elvis' only child battled health issues for years before her death. Several years after she underwent bariatric weight-loss surgery, Lisa Marie developed a small bowel obstruction from scar tissue, leading to severe pain and complications.

She later suffered cardiac arrest at her home and regained a pulse after first responders administered CPR. Lisa Marie was transferred to a nearby hospital, where she died later that same day.