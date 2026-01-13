EXCLUSIVE: How Lisa Marie Presley's Body Was 'Wrecked From Drugs and Alcohol' Before Tragic Death at Age 54
Jan. 12 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
Lisa Marie Presley's body was said to be ravaged by years of drug and alcohol abuse when she passed away three years ago on January 12, 2023, aged 54, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Elvis' only child battled health issues for years before her death. Several years after she underwent bariatric weight-loss surgery, Lisa Marie developed a small bowel obstruction from scar tissue, leading to severe pain and complications.
She later suffered cardiac arrest at her home and regained a pulse after first responders administered CPR. Lisa Marie was transferred to a nearby hospital, where she died later that same day.
Lisa Marie's Previous 'Medical Emergency'
While an autopsy revealed Lisa Marie had opioids in her system at the time of her death, they were not considered a factor in her passing.
Still, the toxicology analysis highlighted Lisa Marie's painful history with substance abuse.
Three years before she died, Lisa Marie suffered a "medical emergency" that was so severe it halted her custody battle with ex Michael Lockwood over their then-12-year-old twin daughters, Finley and Harper, according to court documents.
The delay in court proceedings came four months after Lisa Marie lost her beloved son Benjamin to suicide when he was just 27 years old.
"Years of drug and alcohol abuse have devastated her body," a source said of Lisa Marie at the time.
A year later, rumors began to swirl about Lisa Marie possibly needing a liver transplant.
'Liver Transplant' Rumors Swirl
Lisa Marie's health was said to have reached new lows in 2021 – and sources claimed her inner circle feared she needed a new liver.
While Lisa Marie claimed she had been sober for years, sources alleged her body was struggling to recover from years of alcohol and drug abuse – and she was still reeling from her son's suicide.
In paparazzi photos taken of Lisa Marie at the time, she appeared disheveled and sweaty as she smoked a cigarette in her Maserati while running errands in Los Angeles.
Lisa Marie 'Ignored Doctor's Orders'
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Rips Lid Off Most Disgusting Details of Timothy Busfield Pedo Case — Including How 'West Wing' Star's Actress Wife Melissa Gilbert 'Bought Christmas Gifts for Alleged Victim' to 'Foster Closeness'
A source close to the Presley heiress said her ex-husband Danny Keough had been “watching over her closely, but it's up to Lisa Marie to turn things around."
"It's my understanding Lisa Marie had a liver biopsy this past August," the well-placed insider added.
According to the source, tissue samples were analyzed for signs of damage or disease, including cancer.
"Not much has been said about anything since her biopsy," the insider noted. “She's apparently ignoring what her doctors want her to do. It's a mess. She may need a liver transplant!"
The insider further claimed Lisa Marie's stomach was bloated due to the deadly liver disease cirrhosis, but doctors would not even consider performing a transplant on patients unless they made serious lifestyle changes like ditching smoking and, of course, alcohol.
Lisa Marie was said to explode when she learned Lockwood and her mom, Priscilla Presley, were planning an intervention for her in 2017.
Sources claimed when she learned about their plan, the mother-of-four took a cocktail of prescription medications, inflicting more damage to her liver.
Prior to the intervention plot, Lisa Marie once confessed in a deposition to "abusing cocaine terribly" in 2015, as well as opioids and alcohol.