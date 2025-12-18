Presley Family Bombshell: Lisa Marie and Daughter Riley Keough 'Supplied Eggs for John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Children,' New Lawsuit Claims

According to the legal filing, there appears to be little doubt that Riley is the biological mother of Travolta's 15-year-old son, Ben.

Per the filing: "Travolta and Preston approached the Presley family in or around 2010, while in Hawaii. Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them, and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.

"Lockwood gave Kruse a picture of Riley with her son, Ben Travolta, at John Travolta’s house in Maine. Lockwood said Riley was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 - $20,000 for the deal."

A handwritten note on hotel stationery was submitted as evidence to back up the claim. On the note were details including "Old Jaguar, 1990's-ish," "$10,000-$20,000," and "Medical bills paid."

There were also references to "CA Fertility Partners" and the name "Ben Travolta."

It's not clear who wrote the note.