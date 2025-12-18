Presley Family Bombshell: Lisa Marie and Daughter Riley Keough 'Supplied Eggs for John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Children,' New Lawsuit Claims
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
An explosive new legal complaint alleges both Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough, provided eggs to John Travolta and wife, Kelly Preston, to help them start a family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The accusations came out as part of a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Presley's younger brother, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, brought by their mother Priscilla Presley's former business partner, Brigitte Kruse.
Helping Kelly Preston 'Get Pregnant'
The new complaint, which was obtained by Radar, alleges Lisa Marie may be the biological mother of Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu, who is now 26, and son Jett, who died in 2009 at 16.
According to the complaint, "Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood, approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant."
However, it is not explicitly clear from the filing that Lisa Marie’s eggs produced a child.
Riley Keough and Ben Travolta
According to the legal filing, there appears to be little doubt that Riley is the biological mother of Travolta's 15-year-old son, Ben.
Per the filing: "Travolta and Preston approached the Presley family in or around 2010, while in Hawaii. Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them, and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.
"Lockwood gave Kruse a picture of Riley with her son, Ben Travolta, at John Travolta’s house in Maine. Lockwood said Riley was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 - $20,000 for the deal."
A handwritten note on hotel stationery was submitted as evidence to back up the claim. On the note were details including "Old Jaguar, 1990's-ish," "$10,000-$20,000," and "Medical bills paid."
There were also references to "CA Fertility Partners" and the name "Ben Travolta."
It's not clear who wrote the note.
Priscilla Presley's Alleged 'Secret Grandchild' Exposed
As Radar first reported a year ago, allegations that Priscilla has a secret grandchild living in Florida were first disclosed in Kruse's original lawsuit as an attempt to stave off Priscilla's desperate bid to have the lawsuit dismissed based on the claim she has few ties to Florida.
The lawsuit said: "Her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Presley), who still resides in Florida as of today."
It did not name the mystery grandchild of Elvis and his wife, Priscilla.
Elvis and Priscilla's sole child was Lisa Marie, who died aged 54 in January 2023 from a bowel obstruction linked to weight loss surgery she underwent several years before her shocking passing.
Priscilla Presley Claps Back
Tony Ortega, an investigative journalist who has chronicled Lisa Marie’s links to the Church of Scientology, first reported the lawsuit in his newsletter.
In response to Kruse's lawsuit, Priscilla filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court in June, alleging the people behind the LLC established in her name "fraudulently coerced" her into "giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts over two years."
Priscilla claimed the managers of Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC, including Kruse, worked with others to misappropriate more than $1million of her funds.