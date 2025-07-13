EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough's Graceland Pool Parties 'Riling Up Priscilla' – With Revelers 'Trampling on Graves of Elvis and Lisa-Marie'

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough has turned the late, iconic virtual Animal House into a literal version, hosting raucous pool parties near the hallowed grave site of her famous ancestor where the King of Rock 'n' Roll rests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A family insider said the bacchanalia beside the Meditation Garden weighs on the already-weakened remains in the Memphis mansion's burning love hub's nerve core.

"Graceland is turning into a tourist circus," the source noted. "She wants to do personal stuff like this there, and it's a huge affront to fans who travel to the property and spend big money to pay tribute year after year."