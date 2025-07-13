EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough's Graceland Pool Parties 'Riling Up Priscilla' – With Revelers 'Trampling on Graves of Elvis and Lisa-Marie'
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough has turned the late, iconic virtual Animal House into a literal version, hosting raucous pool parties near the hallowed grave site of her famous ancestor where the King of Rock 'n' Roll rests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A family insider said the bacchanalia beside the Meditation Garden weighs on the already-weakened remains in the Memphis mansion's burning love hub's nerve core.
"Graceland is turning into a tourist circus," the source noted. "She wants to do personal stuff like this there, and it's a huge affront to fans who travel to the property and spend big money to pay tribute year after year."
'Reopening A Wound'
The family cemetery where Elvis, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, her son Benjamin Keough, and mother Gladys and grandmother are buried is right next to the pool, added the spy. "People are wandering through during the get-togethers. It's insane," they said.
These revelers are also reportedly spurring discord between Riley, 35, and her 88-year-old grandmother, Priscilla Presley, who said the episode "is reopening a wound," RadarOnline.com is told.
The rift exploded in court in 2023 when Priscilla tried to void the portion of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will that removed Priscilla from Graceland's board of trustees and appointed Riley and Benjamin, who was already dead at the time, in her place.
Eventually, the family feud was later settled out of court, with the Naked Gun star receiving a lump-sum buyout while Riley was appointed sole heir to the estate.
Priscilla doesn't like the idea of parties being held in sacred Presley spaces – including where Lisa's remains rest. "It's unseemly and tasteless," she thought.
"It dishonors everything Elvis and Lisa Marie built."
Part Of The Family
As RadarOnline.com reported, Riley inherited Graceland when her mother succumbed to cardiac arrest caused by a vicious cocktail of opioids and weight loss drugs in 2023.
Lisa Marie had taken legal steps the prior year to protect the property from being lost in foreclosure. But shortly after her death, Riley filed a suit to stop a planned auction of the property.
Sources said Riley sees the home as both a business and a gift to the fans – not as something to tightly restrict.
"Riley wants people to feel like they are a part of it, like family," said a source.