EXCLUSIVE: Why Disgraced Ex-Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson are Now 'Worlds Away' From Being 'Most Friendly Divorced Couple on Earth'
Feb. 10 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew are said to be drifting decisively apart, with sources describing the former couple as "worlds away" from the once carefully cultivated image of the "most friendly divorced couple on Earth," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shift follows Andrew's continued demotion within the royal family due to his disgraceful ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his impending departure from Royal Lodge, the Windsor home the pair have shared since 2008, despite their 1996 divorce.
Once praised for their unusually close post-marital bond, Ferguson, 66, and the shamed former Duke of York, 65, are now facing a future shaped by exile, reputational damage, and diverging survival strategies. Insiders say Ferguson – although long loyal to her ex-husband – is reassessing how closely she can afford to remain aligned with him in public.
One royal expert said, "What is happening now represents a decisive break from the carefully maintained image of Andrew and Sarah as an unusually close, harmonious divorced couple. That narrative simply no longer reflects reality."
Sources said that the assessment reflects a growing reality behind palace walls, where the pair are now seen as moving on parallel but separate tracks.
Sarah Fergusin 'Reinventing' Herself
Insiders said Ferguson may now attempt to reinvent herself yet again, saying she will almost certainly try to mount some sort of comeback – and it could be in the form of launching a tell-all memoir.
One palace aide said, "For a long time, Sarah and Andrew benefited from presenting themselves as a united pair, even after their marriage ended. But circumstances have shifted dramatically. Andrew's collapse in standing has altered the calculation, and Sarah is now focusing on how she secures her own future rather than continuing to shield him."
Palace Fears a Tell-All Memoir From Sarah Ferguson
There is also huge anxiety within royal circles about what Ferguson might do next.
One palace source said: "From the perspective of the royal household, the idea that this situation could spill into a tell-all book or television interview is deeply alarming. There is a real fear that any broadcast appearance would reopen wounds and create fresh embarrassment."
Ferguson is now said to be weighing up six and seven-figure offers from publishers, broadcasters, and streamers to tell her side of the story.
One insider said, "Andrew has already had ample opportunity to put his version of events into the public domain during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his links to Epstein. There is a growing feeling that it is now Sarah's turn to speak, on her own terms."
That possibility has reportedly alarmed senior royals, including King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78.
Another source noted: "There is genuine concern that Sarah could speak freely in ways that might embarrass the King, the Queen, or other senior royals."
Andrew Windsor Feels the Loss as Paths Diverge
For Andrew, the new distance from Ferguson is said to be stinging.
Sources close to him said the erosion of Ferguson's support has been especially painful, even as he prepares to leave Royal Lodge and adjust to a diminished existence in a humbler home.
"For years, they defined themselves by presenting a divorce that appeared unlike any other in the royal family," one insider added. "That sense of exceptionality was central to how they were perceived, but it no longer aligns with their current reality."
For Ferguson, the calculation appears increasingly pragmatic.
"Sarah understands that rebuilding her life requires movement and change," a source said. "Remaining too closely aligned with Andrew, in the current climate, risks preventing her from making any meaningful progress with her life."