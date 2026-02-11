EXCLUSIVE: Why Disgraced Ex-Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson are Now 'Worlds Away' From Being 'Most Friendly Divorced Couple on Earth'

There is also huge anxiety within royal circles about what Ferguson might do next.

One palace source said: "From the perspective of the royal household, the idea that this situation could spill into a tell-all book or television interview is deeply alarming. There is a real fear that any broadcast appearance would reopen wounds and create fresh embarrassment."

Ferguson is now said to be weighing up six and seven-figure offers from publishers, broadcasters, and streamers to tell her side of the story.

One insider said, "Andrew has already had ample opportunity to put his version of events into the public domain during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his links to Epstein. There is a growing feeling that it is now Sarah's turn to speak, on her own terms."

That possibility has reportedly alarmed senior royals, including King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78.

Another source noted: "There is genuine concern that Sarah could speak freely in ways that might embarrass the King, the Queen, or other senior royals."