EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Did a Monica Lewinsky' by 'Indulging in Intimate Acts With Lover in Husband Andrew's Study as He Slept'

At the time, Ferguson and Andrew, then both in their late 30s and early 40s respectively, were already living largely separate lives, despite continuing to share a bedroom, according to accounts later published by insiders.

Andrew, now known only as Andrew Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was said to be totally unaware his wife's lover was staying in the house, even as Bryan acted as her business adviser, helping Ferguson develop her children's book project Budgie the Helicopter.

One former servant, quoted in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, described Ferguson's reaction when she was confronted by Queen Elizabeth II, then in her 60s, about her love life.

"She acted in the strangest way," the source claimed.

"You would have thought she was the person wronged, as if she had every right to go on holiday with another man, kiss and cuddle him, and the only person who had behaved wrongly were the photographer and the editors of the newspapers who had published the pictures."