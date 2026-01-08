EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Did a Monica Lewinsky' by 'Indulging in Intimate Acts With Lover in Husband Andrew's Study as He Slept'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is again at the center of explosive claims about her marriage to Andrew Windsor, with new accounts saying she romped inside her husband's study, and sources sniggering the s-- sessions were similar to the Monica Lewinsky scandal that engulfed Bill Clinton.
The marriage between Ferguson, now 66, and Windsor, 65, collapsed amid scandal in the 1990s after years of scrutiny, tabloid revelations, and reports of affairs on both sides.
Ferguson 'Didn't Care'
Their divorce in 1996 followed the publication of photographs showing Ferguson's American lover, John Bryan, then in his 30s, sucking her toes while she holidayed without the then-Prince Andrew.
Now fresh reports claim the relationship went far further, and unfolded inside the marital home while Andrew slept upstairs.
Bryan is said to have stayed at Sunninghill Park and carried on a sexual relationship with Ferguson in Andrew's private rooms.
The book Fergie – Her Secret Life states: "When John Bryan came to stay at Sunninghill, he and Sarah would indulge in s-- acts in Andrew's study after the prince had gone to bed."
It added senior palace figures were appalled by the behavior, and says: "(Sarah) didn't care. 'Vulgar, vulgar, vulgar,' stormed the Queen's former private secretary, Lord Charteris."
Queen 'Appalled' As Palace Insiders React
At the time, Ferguson and Andrew, then both in their late 30s and early 40s respectively, were already living largely separate lives, despite continuing to share a bedroom, according to accounts later published by insiders.
Andrew, now known only as Andrew Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was said to be totally unaware his wife's lover was staying in the house, even as Bryan acted as her business adviser, helping Ferguson develop her children's book project Budgie the Helicopter.
One former servant, quoted in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, described Ferguson's reaction when she was confronted by Queen Elizabeth II, then in her 60s, about her love life.
"She acted in the strangest way," the source claimed.
"You would have thought she was the person wronged, as if she had every right to go on holiday with another man, kiss and cuddle him, and the only person who had behaved wrongly were the photographer and the editors of the newspapers who had published the pictures."
'Royal Monica Lewinsky' Comparison Fuels Shockwaves
Sources told us Ferguson's alleged behavior carried echoes of another era-defining scandal.
One said: "To people around the household, it felt like a royal version of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton, with Sarah having her flings in a study, just as Monica and Bill did in a private study off the Oval Office."
They are being compared as both flings featured intimacy in a place that symbolized power, secrecy, and entitlement.
Another said the comparison resonated because the acts were said to have occurred "under the nose of an unsuspecting spouse, in a room that should have been off limits."
Despite the divorce, Ferguson and Andrew have continued to appear together at royal events and lived at Royal Lodge for years.
With Windsor now stripped of his titles and expected to relocate to Norfolk, questions remain about where Ferguson will base herself.
Sources said Ferguson could be allowed to live with one of her daughters, Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie, while other insiders predict she may flee Britain for a new life in Australia, where her sister Jane lives.