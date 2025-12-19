EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Lownie Sues Simon & Schuster for 'Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars' After Publisher Pulls Royals Author's Explosive Prince Andrew Tell-All Amid Epstein Scandal

Lownie has sued US publishing giant Simon & Schuster for breach of contract, alleging the company pulled the plug on the state-side distribution of his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, under false pretenses.

He told Radar he was hopeful the overseas bestseller could open the door to US consumers.

"After forty years of publishing books, winning some prizes and two top ten bestsellers in the UK, I saw this as my breakout book in the US," Lownie said. "In the UK, the book went straight to no. 1 on both the Amazon and Sunday Times list and remained there for six weeks, but S&S said it was unpublishable.

"The result was no bookshop sales, no marketing, and languishing at 12,000 on Amazon when it could have been a New York Times bestseller."