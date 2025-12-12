EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Andrew Lownie Sues Simon & Schuster for Pulling His Explosive Prince Andrew Tell-All — After Melania Trump Threatened $1Billion Lawsuit Over Epstein Allegations

Around 60,000 copies of Entitled initially included a claim that Epstein introduced Trump to Melania at a New York party in the 1990s.

After the book hit newsstands in England, Melania threatened a "billion-dollar lawsuit" against Lownie and overseas publisher HarperCollins, which quickly retracted and removed the accusation from all future editions.

Then, as Lownie was preparing for the US release of his book, Simon & Schuster told him they wouldn't be publishing it either, despite his contract with the company.

As Lownie explained on his personal Substack: "In March 2025 Simon and Schuster, via their Gallery Books imprint, acquired US rights to the book, paying the first instalment of a $250k advance.

"Four days after delivery of the manuscript, their editorial team sent me a brief set of notes, eight bullet points in total, describing the book as fully shaped but requesting small changes, such as an introduction. I immediately set about making the revisions, as is entirely normal."