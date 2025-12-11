Royal historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said the alleged incident in Thailand occurred in 2001 during Andrew's tenure as trade envoy for the U.K.

The ruthless move was made as public outrage grows over Andrew and Ferguson's links to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the palace, a residence is earmarked for Andrew at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is privately owned by his brother, King Charles.

However, sources said the disgraced ex-duke and Ferguson, who lost her Duchess of York title, are now investigating a move overseas instead of languishing in a modest home as commoners.