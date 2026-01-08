Barely a year after fleeing the U.S., DeGeneres was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi , according to North Hillcrest on Patreon.

Donald Trump hater Ellen DeGeneres has returned to the United States and is once again a resident of California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Grazer is a major producer in Hollywood, and the two have been acquainted since at least the late 90's when DeGeneres starred in his flop film EDtv.

They flashed their pearly whites for the cameras, and they certainly have a reason to smile after moving into Hollywood mogul Brian Grazer's estate. According to property records, they paid $27.4Million for the new digs, but it initially went unnoticed as the property wasn't listed for public sale.

de Rossi and DeGeneres had left the United States for the United Kingdom before returning.

Grazer initially acquired the property, which spans over three acres, for $7.6Million in 2012. He made some changes to it, razing the home’s existing structures and building an estate anchored by an 8700 square foot mansion.

The style of the property is relatively traditional in style, with the interior reportedly designed by celebrity decorator Waldo Fernandez.

The property, which is gated and unable to be seen from the street, has at least two structures that are detached from the main home and a tennis court. There are multiple lawns, gardens, a four-car garage, and other luxury assets on the estate.

Bizarrely, given the size and location, the mansion doesn’t appear to feature a swimming pool based on satellite imagery; however, as the report notes, it could just be unable to be seen from above.