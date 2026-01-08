Your tip
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Hating Ellen DeGeneres Skulks Back to the United States and Picks Up $27Million Montecito Mansion From Top Hollywood Mogul

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres was spotted with her wife back in the United States.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump hater Ellen DeGeneres has returned to the United States and is once again a resident of California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barely a year after fleeing the U.S., DeGeneres was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi, according to North Hillcrest on Patreon.

Where Did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Move?

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have reportedly purchased producer Brian Grazer's estate.

Cameras reportedly caught the pair out on a Santa Barbara shopping spree.

They flashed their pearly whites for the cameras, and they certainly have a reason to smile after moving into Hollywood mogul Brian Grazer's estate. According to property records, they paid $27.4Million for the new digs, but it initially went unnoticed as the property wasn't listed for public sale.

Grazer is a major producer in Hollywood, and the two have been acquainted since at least the late 90's when DeGeneres starred in his flop film EDtv.

Details on Ellen DeGeneres' Property

Photo of Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

de Rossi and DeGeneres had left the United States for the United Kingdom before returning.

Grazer initially acquired the property, which spans over three acres, for $7.6Million in 2012. He made some changes to it, razing the home’s existing structures and building an estate anchored by an 8700 square foot mansion.

The style of the property is relatively traditional in style, with the interior reportedly designed by celebrity decorator Waldo Fernandez.

The property, which is gated and unable to be seen from the street, has at least two structures that are detached from the main home and a tennis court. There are multiple lawns, gardens, a four-car garage, and other luxury assets on the estate.

Bizarrely, given the size and location, the mansion doesn’t appear to feature a swimming pool based on satellite imagery; however, as the report notes, it could just be unable to be seen from above.

Portia de Rossi is Toying With a Return to TV

Photo of Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

de Rossi quit acting seven years ago.

While it's unconfirmed why the couple has returned to the U.S., Radar previously reported de Rossi was toying with a return to television on The White Lotus after playing housewife to DeGeneres and quitting acting seven years ago.

Her friends noted she was eager to revive her career but alleged it could cause a rift in her marriage, with sources claiming DeGeneres isn't interested in residing in a remote resort with other actors while de Rossi works.

"The idea of de Rossi going off for five months to act on a streaming show," an insider previously claimed. "The makers of The White Lotus understand that. The previous seasons have all been filmed at luxury resorts where the actors, if they want to, can bring along their loved ones for what amounts to a free vacation."

Ellen DeGeneres Did Not Convince Portia de Rossi to Leave Acting

Photo of Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

An insider insisted DeGeneres did not make de Rossi quit acting.

An insider insisted people think "Ellen was the one" who convinced de Rossi to "put her acting career on hold," but insisted "that's not accurate."

"Portia was the one who decided to step back from acting," the source noted. "Portia is her own woman and makes her own decisions, and when the right acting opportunity comes along for her, she doesn't need Ellen's permission to say 'yes.'"

However, an insider revealed DeGeneres isn't keen on a project like The White Lotus, stating, "Ellen has no intention of leaving home and staying in some remote resort with a bunch of actors and their mates. She doesn't want to tag along, and she doesn't want Portia to go either.

"She wants things just the way they are, and that kind of stubbornness could prove fatal to the marriage."

