'Queen of Mean' Ellen Degeneres' Embarrassing U-turn: Shamed TV Host Plotting L.A. Return One Year After Moving to U.K. After Trump's 2024 Election Victory

DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, have attempted to embrace the rural life since crossing the pond but the lure of sunny L.A. is proving hard to ignore.

A source said: "Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the U.K. while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she's changed her mind somewhat.

"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again.

"They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it."

The couple, who married in 2008, originally moved to Kitesbridge Farm in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire, but put the 43-acre estate on the market in July for $30million.

They then moved into a hilltop mansion with enough land to keep horses, as de Rossi is a keen rider.