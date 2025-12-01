Your tip
'Queen of Mean' Ellen Degeneres' Embarrassing U-turn: Shamed TV Host Plotting L.A. Return One Year After Moving to U.K. After Trump's 2024 Election Victory

picture of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres is plotting a return to L.A, just over 12 months since relocating to the U.K. amid Donald Trump election win.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres is already plotting a return to the U.S., just over a year since she relocated to the U.K. in protest of Donald Trump's election victory.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the canceled chat show host is considering making the shock U-turn because she misses her pals in L.A. and she’s fed up of the cold winters in the English countryside.

Missing Sunny Climate

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres HomePhoto
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram;MEGA

The ex-talk show host, who recently showed off a rare peek inside her very private life in England's countryside, is fed up of the cold winters.

DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, have attempted to embrace the rural life since crossing the pond but the lure of sunny L.A. is proving hard to ignore.

A source said: "Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the U.K. while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she's changed her mind somewhat.

"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again.

"They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it."

The couple, who married in 2008, originally moved to Kitesbridge Farm in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire, but put the 43-acre estate on the market in July for $30million.

They then moved into a hilltop mansion with enough land to keep horses, as de Rossi is a keen rider.

Here For The Holidays — And Potentially Longer

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have attempted to embrace rural life in the English countryside.

DeGeneres said: "When we decided to live here full time we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them."

But the source added: "Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends."

DeGeneres previously explained her transatlantic move by saying: "We got here (to the U.K.) the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'. And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

It remains to be seen where DeGeneres and de Rossi would call home during their stay in America. While they moved from the U.S., they decided to sell off all their real estate portfolio that remained in the U.S.

Bullying Shame

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres' TV career imploded over bullying accusations, which she's attempted to apologize for.

Earlier in January, the couple listed their Montecito five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property for $29.9million. Later in March, they placed one of their remaining properties on the market for around $5 million, four years after buying it for $2.9million.

Long before her move to the U.K., the TV host was plagued with accusations that she fostered a toxic workplace environment on her hit talk show.

Others accused her of bullying workers and forcing them to work beyond their scheduled time.

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres Home
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

DeGeneres has always been a huge animal lover and her new home is perfect for her pets.

She offered a written apology to staff at the time, but later said the whole scandal felt "misogynistic" and "too orchestrated, too coordinated."

During her 2024 comedy show on Netflix, DeGeneres also talked about getting "kicked out of show business," jokingly telling her audience, "There's no mean people in show business."

Many labeled her apology tone-deaf and came down on her for its lack of genuineness.

