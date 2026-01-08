War Footing? U.S. Spy Plane Surge at Bases in United Kingdom Stokes Fears America is Priming for a Global Showdown

Others have spoken out against the Trump takeover as well, including Icelandic musical superstar Björk, who branded the president a "cruel colonizer."

In an X post, the 60-year-old sent her well wishes to the people of Greenland "in their fight for independence" before laying into the Commander-in-Chief, calling the prospect of seeing the tiny nation fall under the control of another "too brutal to even imagine."

She wrote: "I wish all Greenlanders blessing in their fight for independence Icelanders are extremely relieved that they managed to break from the Danish in 1944, we didn't lose our language (my children would be speaking danish now) and I burst with sympathy for Greenlanders, repeatedly, especially like when the case came up about the forced contraception, where 4,500 girls as young as 12 got IUD without their knowledge between 1966 and 1970.

"4,500 girls as young as 12 were fitted .... they are my age and younger ... childless .... and still today the Danish are treating Greenlanders like they are second-class humans."