War Footing? U.S. Spy Plane Surge at Bases in United Kingdom Stokes Fears America is Priming for a Global Showdown
Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Tensions overseas are running sky high after a fleet of American spy planes landed on British bases, RadarOnline.com can report, raising fears of an escalation with already volatile Venezuela, Russia, and Greenland.
Radar has learned the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, equipped with high-stakes intelligence-gathering technology, has been spotted at a base in Fairford, with the mission to "deploy and employ warrior Airmen and execute effective and sustained U-2 operations globally in support of National Objectives."
Fairford has long been a home for United States Air Force personnel, but eyewitnesses claim a dramatic uptick in activity has taken place over the past few days. F-35 jets were seen roaring overhead, signaling that US forces are ramping up their presence in the UK. A collection of US Air Force C-17 aircraft, typically tasked with the heavy transport of troops and equipment, was also spotted.
Speculation is rife regarding the nature of these military maneuvers, especially after President Trump's daring nighttime raid in Venezuela, which captured dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
All Eyes on Greenland
Meanwhile, whispers of Trump eyeing Greenland have resurfaced. The president is reportedly contemplating using military action to stake a claim on the island, home to 56,000 people.
Trump has argued the US needs Greenland for "economic security and defense," adding the Danish territory, a member of NATO, was "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships."
He also has repeatedly insisted the semiautonomous Danish territory rightfully belongs to America, despite Denmark's firm stance that the island is "not for sale."
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that such ambitions could signal a dramatic shift in NATO's dynamics, further complicating the already tense situation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Critics Condemn Trump
Others have spoken out against the Trump takeover as well, including Icelandic musical superstar Björk, who branded the president a "cruel colonizer."
In an X post, the 60-year-old sent her well wishes to the people of Greenland "in their fight for independence" before laying into the Commander-in-Chief, calling the prospect of seeing the tiny nation fall under the control of another "too brutal to even imagine."
She wrote: "I wish all Greenlanders blessing in their fight for independence Icelanders are extremely relieved that they managed to break from the Danish in 1944, we didn't lose our language (my children would be speaking danish now) and I burst with sympathy for Greenlanders, repeatedly, especially like when the case came up about the forced contraception, where 4,500 girls as young as 12 got IUD without their knowledge between 1966 and 1970.
"4,500 girls as young as 12 were fitted .... they are my age and younger ... childless .... and still today the Danish are treating Greenlanders like they are second-class humans."
'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Being Called to Resign 'Immediately' After Minneapolis Woman, 37, Was Shot Dead by Agent
The hitmaker continued: "Removing children from their parents in 2025! Colonialism has repeatedly given me horror chills up my back, and the chance that my fellow Greenlanders might go from one cruel colonizer to another is too brutal to even imagine."
She then shared a quote in Icelandic, which translates to "from the ashes into the fire."
"'Ur öskunni í eldinn'' like we say in Icelandic, dear Greenlanders declare independence!!! Sympathetic wishes from your neighbors warmthness," she said, signing off with her name.
The post was accompanied by a photo of the map of Greenland with its flag illustrated on top.