EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Facing Fresh Bombshell Book Accusations — After 'Whistleblowers Who Could Fill 1,000 Volumes' Came Forward to Share Horror Stories About Disgraced Duo
Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing the prospect of fresh, deeply damaging allegations. A growing number of former employees and associates are prepared to go on the record, according to the author of a recent biography on the disgraced ex-duke, piling new pressure on the shamed former royal and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, amid what sources told RadarOnline.com is building into an unprecedented whistleblower moment.
The warning comes from the writer Andrew Lownie, 65, whose recent book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, detailed claims about the private conduct of Windsor, also 65, following his fall from public life, the stripping of his military titles, and his withdrawal from royal duties in Britain in 2022.
'It's Suddenly Opened the Floodgates'
Since those events, Lownie says a flood of people are coming forward to dish more dirt on the former Duke of York.
"I'm hearing from protection officers, diplomats, people in the Navy. I'm getting two or three people a day," the author claimed.
He added the flow of testimony has been so extensive, he is no longer considering a revised edition alone, but an entirely new book. "I also have plans to do a sequel called Untitled... I've just got so much new material from people coming forward," he added.
"A lot of people who were off the record for going on the record for the paperback, it's suddenly opened the floodgates."
According to Lownie, many of those now prepared to speak believe silence would leave them complicit in the duke's dodgy behavior.
"I was giving a talk at the Bridport festival, and two people in the audience piped up," he said.
"One was a nanny of Andrew's in the 1960s, and another was an ambassador from Kazakhstan. Really good people are coming forward and adding to the stories."
He added that interviewees consistently described a pattern of entitlement when it came to Windsor.
'His Scandals Aren't Going Away'
Sources close to palace staff told us the renewed momentum was driven by a belief Windsor and Ferguson, 66, had long escaped meaningful scrutiny.
One former royal worker said: "There is a sense that the moment has arrived for honesty, and many do not want to be remembered as having stayed silent."
Another senior royal source added: "The royals are quaking all over again about the prospect of Andrew doing yet another takedown of Andrew."
But the talk is there have been so many whistleblowers coming forward to him that there is enough material to fill 1,000 volumes of books on Andrew. His scandals really aren't going to go away."
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Third-Term Bombshell — The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Teases 'A Lot Can Happen' as Rumors Swirl Prez Wants to Stay in White House
Exile Fears Grow As New Charges Are Predicted
Another said the accounts include experiences previously dismissed or minimized when Windsor still carried royal authority.
Lownie argued the ex-duke retreating from public view would not end the controversy swirling around him.
"I think that charges will be brought against him and he will flee to the Middle East or somewhere, probably like King Juan Carlos," he predicted.
In October, reports suggested Windsor had been invited to relocate to the United Arab Emirates, where he is said to have been offered accommodation at a palace in Abu Dhabi.
Lownie said earlier accusations his work relied on fabrication were now being challenged by sources willing to be named.
"They're senior people, heads of the Foreign Office, people like that," he said. "Once people see the weight of evidence from reputable sources, I think that will change the story."