EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Facing Fresh Bombshell Book Accusations — After 'Whistleblowers Who Could Fill 1,000 Volumes' Came Forward to Share Horror Stories About Disgraced Duo

'It's Suddenly Opened the Floodgates'

Since those events, Lownie says a flood of people are coming forward to dish more dirt on the former Duke of York. "I'm hearing from protection officers, diplomats, people in the Navy. I'm getting two or three people a day," the author claimed. He added the flow of testimony has been so extensive, he is no longer considering a revised edition alone, but an entirely new book. "I also have plans to do a sequel called Untitled... I've just got so much new material from people coming forward," he added. "A lot of people who were off the record for going on the record for the paperback, it's suddenly opened the floodgates."

According to Lownie, many of those now prepared to speak believe silence would leave them complicit in the duke's dodgy behavior. "I was giving a talk at the Bridport festival, and two people in the audience piped up," he said. "One was a nanny of Andrew's in the 1960s, and another was an ambassador from Kazakhstan. Really good people are coming forward and adding to the stories." He added that interviewees consistently described a pattern of entitlement when it came to Windsor.

'His Scandals Aren't Going Away'

Sources close to palace staff told us the renewed momentum was driven by a belief Windsor and Ferguson, 66, had long escaped meaningful scrutiny. One former royal worker said: "There is a sense that the moment has arrived for honesty, and many do not want to be remembered as having stayed silent." Another senior royal source added: "The royals are quaking all over again about the prospect of Andrew doing yet another takedown of Andrew." But the talk is there have been so many whistleblowers coming forward to him that there is enough material to fill 1,000 volumes of books on Andrew. His scandals really aren't going to go away."

Exile Fears Grow As New Charges Are Predicted

