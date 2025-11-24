EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor 'Definitely Set to Flee to $13Million Middle East Palace Bolthole' — After U.K. Prime Minister Backs Calls for Him to Testify in U.S. Over His Epstein Friendship

Insiders claim the disgraced former prince is now "closer than ever to leaving Britain for good" after Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled support for Andrew giving evidence to a US investigation .

Andrew Windsor is preparing to retreat to a fortified $13million villa in Abu Dhabi as political and legal pressure intensifies over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein , multiple sources familiar with his plans tell RadarOnline.com .

Andrew Windsor is said to be preparing to flee Britain for a $13million palace in Abu Dhabi.

The residence lies near the Emirati Navy headquarters, an awkward detail given Andrew is set to lose his honorary rank of vice-admiral after King Charles also stripped him of his royal titles over his never-ending Epstein scandal.

The palatial property is said to include a home cinema, indoor plunge pool, gym, and expansive gold-trimmed interiors staffed by in-house chefs. It's thought Al Nahyan ordered the refurbishment after the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

Andrew is said to have been offered a refurbished six-bedroom residence by President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he first met as a schoolboy at Gordonstoun.

The luxurious villa sits within the Sea Palace compound, a heavily guarded complex owned by the UAE royal family.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed calls for Andrew to give evidence in the U.S.

A source with knowledge of Andrew's plan said the Abu Dhabi villa had become "virtually the only true escape option" for the disgraced ex-Duke.

They claimed: "Andrew thinks of it as the one place where he can slip away from all the noise. People close to him feel he may need some distance, and that he might need it soon."

Another source said the location appealed to Andrew because the level of scrutiny he faces every day in the U.K. "simply wouldn't exist there."

They added: "He'd be content living somewhere with tightly controlled media, where he'd still be regarded as a senior royal and could easily keep a low profile. His interactions with young women also wouldn't face the same level of scrutiny in Abu Dhabi."