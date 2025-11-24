EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor 'Definitely Set to Flee to $13Million Middle East Palace Bolthole' — After U.K. Prime Minister Backs Calls for Him to Testify in U.S. Over His Epstein Friendship
Andrew Windsor is preparing to retreat to a fortified $13million villa in Abu Dhabi as political and legal pressure intensifies over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, multiple sources familiar with his plans tell RadarOnline.com.
Insiders claim the disgraced former prince is now "closer than ever to leaving Britain for good" after Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled support for Andrew giving evidence to a US investigation.
Details of the Middle East 'Escape Option'
The luxurious villa sits within the Sea Palace compound, a heavily guarded complex owned by the UAE royal family.
Andrew is said to have been offered a refurbished six-bedroom residence by President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he first met as a schoolboy at Gordonstoun.
The palatial property is said to include a home cinema, indoor plunge pool, gym, and expansive gold-trimmed interiors staffed by in-house chefs. It's thought Al Nahyan ordered the refurbishment after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The residence lies near the Emirati Navy headquarters, an awkward detail given Andrew is set to lose his honorary rank of vice-admiral after King Charles also stripped him of his royal titles over his never-ending Epstein scandal.
Andrew Windsor's 'Only Option'
A source with knowledge of Andrew's plan said the Abu Dhabi villa had become "virtually the only true escape option" for the disgraced ex-Duke.
They claimed: "Andrew thinks of it as the one place where he can slip away from all the noise. People close to him feel he may need some distance, and that he might need it soon."
Another source said the location appealed to Andrew because the level of scrutiny he faces every day in the U.K. "simply wouldn't exist there."
They added: "He'd be content living somewhere with tightly controlled media, where he'd still be regarded as a senior royal and could easily keep a low profile. His interactions with young women also wouldn't face the same level of scrutiny in Abu Dhabi."
King Charles' 'Lost Patience' and U.S. Pressure
In a statement announcing he was stripping Andrew of his royal titles, Charles said his and his wife Queen Camilla's "thoughts and utmost sympathies" were with "the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
A friend of the King and Camilla said the monarch had finally "lost patience" with Andrew and "grown totally sick of him heaping shame on the monarchy."
Pressure from the United States on Andrew is also escalating. Members of the House Oversight Committee want Andrew to explain what he knew about Epstein's activities and have accused the disgraced ex-Duke of "hiding from the truth."
Epstein Files to be Released?
British Prime Minister Starmer said about Andrew's scandal: "I don't comment on his particular case. But a general principle I've held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kinds of cases should give that evidence to those that need it."
He added: "In the end, that will be a decision for (Andrew.) But my general position is if you have relevant information, you should be prepared to share it."
Epstein died aged 66 in his New York jail cell from an apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
One of his sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, repeatedly alleged Andrew abused her when she was 17 before she took her life this year, aged 41.
President Trump has since signed a bill requiring the U.S. Justice Department to release its Epstein files before 19 December, which insiders say will "pile even more pressure on Andrew to flee Britain for the Middle East."