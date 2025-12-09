EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Reasons 'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres and Her Wife Portia de Rossi Are 'Set to Mount Comebacks in U.S.' After British 'Exile'

The move was billed as a fresh start following the scandal that ended her daytime show, with the host dubbed TV's "Queen of Mean" for allegedly fronting a "toxic" workplace. But friends tell us the couple's grand experiment in exile has run its course.

Insiders claim their sprawling U.K. home, which features two lakes and stables, has left them restless, isolated from their A-list circle and frustrated by the time difference that hampers DeGeneres's behind-the-scenes plotting to get back in front of cameras.

"Ellen thought putting an ocean between herself and Hollywood would give her room to reset, but a year on, she's learned that breathing space isn't the same as forward motion," a source claimed. "The quiet is driving her nuts. Portia's restless, Ellen's restless, and they both feel their careers have been left sitting in the dark."

The insider claimed while the couple still loves the countryside, the day-to-day routine has grown stale.