Ellen DeGeneres' $30Million Home in English Countryside Ravaged Again by Floods After 'Queen of Mean's' Plans to Move Back to L.A. Revealed

DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia De Rossi, 52, bought the property for $20million in June 2024 before moving in that November.

But just weeks later, the property was surrounded by floodwater when Storm Bert struck the U.K. – and they began to look for a new place to live on higher ground, snapping up a $33million property nearby where they currently reside.

They put the 43-acre estate on the market, but it remains unsold, after they increased its value by 50 per cent.

DeGeneres had interior decorating work and some landscaping done, but one estate agent said at the time that the listing was at "an absolutely crazy price."

When the flooding happened on surrounding fields last November, DeGeneres wrote on Instagram: "For those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood."