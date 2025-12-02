Ellen DeGeneres' $30Million Home in English Countryside Ravaged Again by Floods After 'Queen of Mean's' Plans to Move Back to L.A. Revealed
Dec. 2 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Ellen DeGeneres' English farmhouse has been ravaged again by floods, five months after she put the property on the market for $30million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The seven-bedroom Kitesbridge Farm estate was impacted by Storm Claudia, which caused a nearby river to burst its banks.
River Burst Its Banks
DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia De Rossi, 52, bought the property for $20million in June 2024 before moving in that November.
But just weeks later, the property was surrounded by floodwater when Storm Bert struck the U.K. – and they began to look for a new place to live on higher ground, snapping up a $33million property nearby where they currently reside.
They put the 43-acre estate on the market, but it remains unsold, after they increased its value by 50 per cent.
DeGeneres had interior decorating work and some landscaping done, but one estate agent said at the time that the listing was at "an absolutely crazy price."
When the flooding happened on surrounding fields last November, DeGeneres wrote on Instagram: "For those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood."
Nightmare Start to DeGeneres' Life In U.K.
She previously told how she decided to settle in the Cotswolds the day after Donald Trump was re-elected President because life "is just better" in the U.K.
However, Radar revealed this week the canceled star has performed an embarrassing U-turn, and is now looking at moving back to Los Angeles.
A source said: "Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the U.K. while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she's changed her mind somewhat.
"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it."
The insider added: "Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends."
DeGeneres previously explained her transatlantic move by saying: "We got here (to the U.K.) the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'. And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"
It remains to be seen where DeGeneres and de Rossi would call home during their stay in America. While they moved from the U.S., they decided to sell off all their real estate portfolio that remained in the U.S.
Earlier in January, the famous couple listed their Montecito five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property for $29.9million. Later in March, they placed one of their remaining properties on the market for around $5million, four years after buying it for $2.9million.
Long before her move to the U.K., the TV host was plagued with accusations that she fostered a toxic workplace environment on her hit talk show.
Others accused her of bullying workers and forcing them to work beyond their scheduled time.