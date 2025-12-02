EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Real Reason 'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres is Fleeing U.K. For U.S. — And It's Nothing to Do With 'Missing the Warm Weather'

DeGeneres, who said the move was prompted by fears about U.S. politics under Trump and a desire for quiet, has now told friends they will spend far more time in California.

The U-turn comes as residents in the area grow increasingly frustrated over building works, land changes, and what they describe as a strained relationship with one of the Cotswolds' most high-profile transplants.

One local source familiar with the couple's plans claimed, "Ellen has been saying, 'We're going back sooner than people think and it's because of the weather,' but it isn't because she misses the sun. She is telling friends back home, 'People here never warmed to us,' but really she knows the neighbors don't want her around."

Another person close to the two claimed the tension with her neighbors has "worn down" DeGeneres.