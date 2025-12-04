Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson TV Tell-All Bombshell — The 'Cataclysmic' Secrets Shamed Ex-Duchess Could Spill in Seven-Figure Sit-Down With the Likes of Oprah Winfrey

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson could reveal all of the royal family's secrets in a TV interview.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, stripped of her last remaining royal privileges after renewed scrutiny of her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, is weighing lucrative approaches from major U.S. broadcasters for a prime-time interview, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the prospect of her tell-all has the royal family's most senior members quaking in their boots.

Ferguson, 66, who lost her title, income, and future home in the fallout from her links to pedophile Epstein, is understood to be considering six and even seven-figure offers for a TV tell-all as she faces mounting financial pressure ahead of her expected move from Royal Lodge next year

Article continues below advertisement

Seven-Figure TV Offers

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is considering major U.S. television offers for a prime-time interview, according to sources.

Industry sources in Los Angeles say several networks have dangled "high six-figure sums" and even "offers above $1million" to land what would be Ferguson's first major TV appearance since her public fall.

It means producers will get to grill her extensively on what she knows of life inside the royal machine, and get "as much dirt out of her as possible," a senior TV industry source tells Radar.

Aides at Buckingham Palace have also privately admitted there is almost no mechanism to stop her speaking.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bodies She Knows Are Buried

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace admitted they had no way to stop Ferguson from speaking.

One senior television executive involved in early conversations claimed, "Sarah isn't just a former royal consort; she lived inside the system for decades. She knows where a lot of bodies are buried when it comes to Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals, and people here believe she could spill their darkest secrets if the fee is high enough." "And the prospect of that is sure to be sending shivers up all their spines."

A palace insider echoed that warning, admitting Ferguson's unique proximity to private Windsor family dynamics is what truly unsettles the Firm.

"This isn't about the Epstein fallout anymore," the source said.

"It's the fact Sarah has seen and heard things over 30 years that the family would never want aired. If she feels wronged and is offered big money, nobody knows how far she'd go with her revelations."

"Those revelations could make Meghan Markle's racism accusation against the royals in her Oprah Winfrey interview look like absolute fluff," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Producers Will Aggressively Probe

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed Ferguson felt abandoned by the royal family after losing her privileges.

Producers are expected to probe Ferguson aggressively before any TV interview deal is finalized, with one network source saying she would face a battery of pre-interview sessions to establish exactly what she can – and will – discuss.

"She will be grilled long and hard before cameras roll," the source predicted. "They will want to know whether she's willing to talk about internal rifts, money, Charles's famous temper, Camilla's role in his life, and especially anything about Andrew and Epstein that hasn't yet surfaced."

Ferguson's downfall was accelerated when recently-released emails resurfaced showing her referring to Epstein as her "supreme friend."

She maintains she did nothing wrong and denies any knowledge of the sex trafficker's criminal behavior.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jeffrey epstein, donald and melania trump.

EXCLUSIVE: Author Andrew Lownie Defends Source Who Claimed 'Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Donald Trump to Wife Melania' — Even After Being Forced to Cut Allegation Out of Book

Photo of Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Why 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Pushed to Rekindle Their Estranged Relationship After Years of Vicious Feuding

Nothing Left to Lose

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Insiders warn Ferguson knows private details about Charles, Camilla and other senior royals.

But those close to her say desperation is starting to bite.

One friend claimed: "She's been left without a title, without an income, and without certainty about where she'll live. She needs money. She is also deeply bruised by how she feels the royal family abandoned her."

Another source added, "Andrew already had his moment to speak out. Now it's Sarah's opportunity, and she understands that going on television could either save her or sink her.

"She feels she's been treated unfairly and is determined to put the truth from her perspective out there."

A former royal aide put it more bluntly, declaring: "She has nothing left to lose. That's what terrifies the Palace."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.