EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson TV Tell-All Bombshell — The 'Cataclysmic' Secrets Shamed Ex-Duchess Could Spill in Seven-Figure Sit-Down With the Likes of Oprah Winfrey

One senior television executive involved in early conversations claimed, "Sarah isn't just a former royal consort; she lived inside the system for decades. She knows where a lot of bodies are buried when it comes to Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals, and people here believe she could spill their darkest secrets if the fee is high enough." "And the prospect of that is sure to be sending shivers up all their spines."

A palace insider echoed that warning, admitting Ferguson's unique proximity to private Windsor family dynamics is what truly unsettles the Firm.

"This isn't about the Epstein fallout anymore," the source said.

"It's the fact Sarah has seen and heard things over 30 years that the family would never want aired. If she feels wronged and is offered big money, nobody knows how far she'd go with her revelations."

"Those revelations could make Meghan Markle's racism accusation against the royals in her Oprah Winfrey interview look like absolute fluff," the insider added.