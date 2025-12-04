EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson TV Tell-All Bombshell — The 'Cataclysmic' Secrets Shamed Ex-Duchess Could Spill in Seven-Figure Sit-Down With the Likes of Oprah Winfrey
Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, stripped of her last remaining royal privileges after renewed scrutiny of her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, is weighing lucrative approaches from major U.S. broadcasters for a prime-time interview, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the prospect of her tell-all has the royal family's most senior members quaking in their boots.
Ferguson, 66, who lost her title, income, and future home in the fallout from her links to pedophile Epstein, is understood to be considering six and even seven-figure offers for a TV tell-all as she faces mounting financial pressure ahead of her expected move from Royal Lodge next year
Seven-Figure TV Offers
Industry sources in Los Angeles say several networks have dangled "high six-figure sums" and even "offers above $1million" to land what would be Ferguson's first major TV appearance since her public fall.
It means producers will get to grill her extensively on what she knows of life inside the royal machine, and get "as much dirt out of her as possible," a senior TV industry source tells Radar.
Aides at Buckingham Palace have also privately admitted there is almost no mechanism to stop her speaking.
The Bodies She Knows Are Buried
One senior television executive involved in early conversations claimed, "Sarah isn't just a former royal consort; she lived inside the system for decades. She knows where a lot of bodies are buried when it comes to Charles, Camilla, and other senior royals, and people here believe she could spill their darkest secrets if the fee is high enough." "And the prospect of that is sure to be sending shivers up all their spines."
A palace insider echoed that warning, admitting Ferguson's unique proximity to private Windsor family dynamics is what truly unsettles the Firm.
"This isn't about the Epstein fallout anymore," the source said.
"It's the fact Sarah has seen and heard things over 30 years that the family would never want aired. If she feels wronged and is offered big money, nobody knows how far she'd go with her revelations."
"Those revelations could make Meghan Markle's racism accusation against the royals in her Oprah Winfrey interview look like absolute fluff," the insider added.
Producers Will Aggressively Probe
Producers are expected to probe Ferguson aggressively before any TV interview deal is finalized, with one network source saying she would face a battery of pre-interview sessions to establish exactly what she can – and will – discuss.
"She will be grilled long and hard before cameras roll," the source predicted. "They will want to know whether she's willing to talk about internal rifts, money, Charles's famous temper, Camilla's role in his life, and especially anything about Andrew and Epstein that hasn't yet surfaced."
Ferguson's downfall was accelerated when recently-released emails resurfaced showing her referring to Epstein as her "supreme friend."
She maintains she did nothing wrong and denies any knowledge of the sex trafficker's criminal behavior.
Nothing Left to Lose
But those close to her say desperation is starting to bite.
One friend claimed: "She's been left without a title, without an income, and without certainty about where she'll live. She needs money. She is also deeply bruised by how she feels the royal family abandoned her."
Another source added, "Andrew already had his moment to speak out. Now it's Sarah's opportunity, and she understands that going on television could either save her or sink her.
"She feels she's been treated unfairly and is determined to put the truth from her perspective out there."
A former royal aide put it more bluntly, declaring: "She has nothing left to lose. That's what terrifies the Palace."