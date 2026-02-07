Your tip
'Can't Eat or Sleep': Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Struggling With Epstein Fallout — As Royal Sisters Can't Handle Parents' Massive Downfall After Pedo's Files Revealed

Photo of Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are having a tough time with the backlash their parents are receiving.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's grown daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are struggling to wrap their heads around the absolute shift in their family's lives as their parents' connection to Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal sisters have been hit so hard, they are finding themselves having to make a tough choice: whether to keep their parents in their lives.

'She Is So Stressed Out'

Photo of Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice is said to be unable to 'eat or sleep' during this trying time.

According to The Royalist, older sister Beatrice "can't eat." A friend close to the 37-year-old added, "She can’t sleep. She is so stressed out."

The insider noted Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is "doing his best to support her, but he has to keep going" with his successful design consultancy, Banda.

As for Eugenie, a pal claimed the 35-year-old fears she may have to boot her parents out of her life for good, to preserve her status in the philanthropic world.

Eugenie is the patron of an anti-slavery charity.

A Disturbing Email Leaves Sister 'Humiliated'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of justice

Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's connection to Epstein has hit their daughters hard.

A source explained: "It's the understatement of the year to say it’s a very difficult situation. Of course, they feel let down by the new revelations. Eugenie’s work with the Anti-Slavery Collective is super important to her, and she feels that she is going to have to make a choice.”

The younger royal is said to have been left 'humiliated" by her mother, after the recent Epstein files drop appeared to show Ferguson, now 66, joking with the pedophile about the daughter's "shagging weekend" with her boyfriend.

In the March 2010 email, the vile s-- offender appeared to ask the former Duchess of York about potentially taking a trip to New York.

Ferguson replied, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Disgraced royal Andrew's name appears in the latest Epstein files drop.

Eugenie was just 19 years old at the time, as she is believed to have been celebrating her upcoming birthday with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

Another email had Ferguson begging the convicted s-- creep to "just marry me," and gushing over Epstein.

As for Andrew, who was stripped of his titles in October 2025, his link to Epstein was put on display once again in the latest files drop, as it proved the disgraced royal stayed in contact with him for years.

In July 2010, the day after Epstein was released from house arrest for soliciting s-- from minors, he emailed Andrew and Ferguson to say he would be in Paris.

Cutting Off Their Parents?

Photo of Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie was mentioned by her mother in an exchange with Epstein.

Andrew replied: "Congratulations!" and later added: "Really, really good news... I'll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!"

The following month, Andrew, now 65, wrote: "God, it's cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!" Emails from August 2010 also show Epstein arranging a dinner for Andrew with a "beautiful, trustworthy" 26-year-old Russian woman.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have slowly been creating some distance from their parents for months, as they both refused to spend Christmas with either Andrew or Ferguson, and instead spent time with King Charles at Sandringham.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson joked about Eugenie's intimate weekend with her boyfriend at the time.

While Eugenie is said to be leaning toward cutting her folks off, Beatrice is not exactly there yet.

A previous source told Daily Mail: "'Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family. They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."

