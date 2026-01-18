Princess Eugenie Cuts Off All Contact With Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Scandal While Beatrice Tries to Keep Him in the Family Fold
Jan. 18 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie has reportedly severed all contact with her father, Andrew, following the ongoing fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
Andrew, 65, who was stripped of his royal titles in 2025, is reportedly "devastated" by the estrangement from his younger daughter, according to sources.
'No Contact'
Eugenie, 35, did not visit him over Christmas and is reportedly frustrated by his refusal to apologise to Epstein's victims.
"There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off," a source told Mail on Sunday.
Eugenie has previously shown her commitment to social causes through The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative aimed at countering sex trafficking, highlighting the contrast between her public activism and her father's controversial past.
'Walk the Fine Line'
Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 37, has taken a more measured approach. She has stayed in some contact with their father while also keeping her standing in the Royal Family.
Beatrice invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena in London last month, though he skipped the casual gathering afterward at a local pub. It's not known whether Eugenie spoke to him during the celebration.
'Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family,' the source said. "They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."
New Living Quarters
This comes as the drama surrounding Andrew's living arrangements has taken a new turn.
He's been told he must relocate to Marsh Farm, a much smaller five‑bedroom farmhouse that's currently being refurbished with added security fences and cameras — a stark contrast to the sprawling Windsor mansion he once called home.
Insiders say the Marsh Farm move represents a kind of royal exile, leaving Andrew increasingly isolated from the core of the family he once regularly socialised with.
Ex-Prince Andrew Relocation
Workmen have been spotted sprucing up the property ahead of his arrival, but sources note it's still a far cry from the luxuries of Royal Lodge, with limited staff and amenities planned once he settles there.
The relocation has been framed by some within palace circles as part of a broader effort to soften the optics of his downfall and physically distance him from the Windsor hub where other senior royals reside.