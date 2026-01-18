Princess Eugenie Cuts Off All Contact With Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Scandal While Beatrice Tries to Keep Him in the Family Fold

Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 37, has taken a more measured approach. She has stayed in some contact with their father while also keeping her standing in the Royal Family.

Beatrice invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena in London last month, though he skipped the casual gathering afterward at a local pub. It's not known whether Eugenie spoke to him during the celebration.

'Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family,' the source said. "They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."