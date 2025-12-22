Your tip
Princess Beatrice Snubs Andrew: Young Royal Flees U.K. to Spend Christmas Abroad Away From Disgraced Father Amid Fresh Epstein Scandal

picture of Princess Beatrice and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice has turned down the opportunity of spending Christmas with scandal-hit father Andrew Windsor in favour of a trip overseas.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

Princess Beatrice has delivered a fresh snub to Andrew Windsor by spending Christmas away from her disgraced father.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 37, has fled the U.K. in favour of a skiing holiday abroad.

Hitting The Slopes

Photo of Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Beatrice will spend the festive period skiing with her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi and friends instead.

Beatrice opted to travel overseas after being invited to her divorced parents' last Christmas at the Windsor mansion before being turfed out — and also to join King Charles and the rest of the royals at Sandringham.

She turned down both to "avoid embarrassment" and is going skiing with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi and friends instead.

Younger sister Princess Eugenie, 35, is in a similar quandary and it is not known where she will go for the festive period, although she is expected to spend it with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice’s snub come as her father’s links to pedo Jeffrey Epstein has deepened after more files were released by justice officials.

Eugenie's Dilemma

Photo of Andrew Windsory, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie may also choose to avoid her father at Christmas.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year, is keeping Christmas celebrations to a minimum.

A source said: "With everything that’s gone, on he's very much like the Grinch. It's clear this year that festive cheer is in short supply."

it will be the first time since he moved in 20 years ago that the King's brother has failed to put up decorations outside Royal Lodge.

Two wreaths which adorned the gates to his home last year have not been put up this festive period.

And a Christmas tree which ­usually greeted guests on the roof has not been installed either, sources have said.

Family Support

picture of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William have both extended invitations to Beatrice.

Beatrice has told friends she was "tormented" by the "tug" between invitations to be with the royals at Sandringham or joining her exiled parents Andrew, 65, and Sarah Ferguson, 66, at Royal Lodge.

One friend said: "Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents.

"That is why with Eugenie they went to Buckingham Palace for the pre-Christmas family lunch.

"She appreciates the way that the King and William have looked after her during everything that has been happening with Andrew and Sarah.

"She didn’t want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends."

picture of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will be spending their final Christmas together at Royal Lodge before they're turfed out.

Andrew and Fergie are handing back their lease in October when the King stripped their titles amid the worsening Epstein crisis.

They were given a year to move out and it is understood that the logistics of moving mean it could take several more months.

The King will fund Andrew’s new life including providing a home on his Sandringham estate.

It is understood a sprawling but ramshackle collection of buildings called Marsh Farm, surrounded by a bog, has been earmarked.

But it needs extensive renovation before Andy can move in.

His former wife Fergie, 66, who has been living with him at Royal Lodge, is said to be looking for private accommodation of her own elsewhere.

While Andrew and Fergie have lost their titles, Beatrice and Eugenie remain princesses and Charles is understood to be fond of both nieces.

