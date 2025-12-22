Princess Beatrice Snubs Andrew: Young Royal Flees U.K. to Spend Christmas Abroad Away From Disgraced Father Amid Fresh Epstein Scandal

Beatrice opted to travel overseas after being invited to her divorced parents' last Christmas at the Windsor mansion before being turfed out — and also to join King Charles and the rest of the royals at Sandringham.

She turned down both to "avoid embarrassment" and is going skiing with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi and friends instead.

Younger sister Princess Eugenie, 35, is in a similar quandary and it is not known where she will go for the festive period, although she is expected to spend it with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice’s snub come as her father’s links to pedo Jeffrey Epstein has deepened after more files were released by justice officials.