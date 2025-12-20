Andrew Windsor Seen Lying With Multiple Women as Ghislaine Maxwell Stands Nearby in Shocking New Photo Part of Epstein Files Release
Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
A never-before-seen photo of former Prince Andrew was among the treasure trove of new documents released by the Justice Department in the Jeffrey Epstein case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royal, 65, was seen in his younger days, lying across the laps of five women whose faces were concealed by the DOJ, while sick pedo Epstein's former girlfriend and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, looked down smiling at him.
'Randy Andy' Poses With Ghislaine Maxwell and Multiple Women
Andrew and Maxwell, 63, were at a black-tie event; he wore a tuxedo, and she wore a black gown. The other women with them were also decked out in formal dresses
The black-and-white picture was taken in front of what appeared to be a tall fireplace, with heavy wooden accents around it and ornate decor atop the mantel.
The shot was neatly framed, though it is unclear to whom it belonged.
The photos surfaced after Congress pushed through legislation ordering the Justice Department to release all unclassified files tied to the Epstein investigation and prosecution by Friday, December 19.
Yet Another Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell Photo
The photograph further demonstrates how close Andrew and Maxwell once were.
The former socialite procured young women for s-- trafficking to Epstein, as well as his rich and powerful friends.
Andrew previously appeared in a snapshot with Maxwell and late trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, which proved to be key in her civil lawsuit against the former prince.
While he has steadfastly denied having s-- with Guiffre when she was underage, the former royal paid a massive undisclosed sum to settle her sexual abuse lawsuit in 2022.
In her posthumous memoir released in October, Giuffre claimed the "entitled" former prince "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
Further disgusting claims about Andrew in the memoir prompted his brother, King Charles III, to dramatically strip him of all royal titles and honors on October 30.
Sarah Ferguson Also Appears in New Epstein Documents Drop
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also appeared in the newly released photos.
She was seen posing next to a woman holding a shopping bag in a downtown setting in one shot, though her friend's face was blocked out.
In another, the former Duchess of York, 66, was sitting on a sofa talking while a woman next to her appeared to be taking notes. As with the previous photo, the identity of who she was with was concealed by the DOJ.
Sarah Ferguson Called Jeffrey Epstein a 'Supreme Friend'
Like her ex-husband, Ferguson was also stripped of her royal title, The Duchess of York, due to her ties to Epstein.
The mother-of-two claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein in 2011 after accepting a $20,000 loan from the disgraced financier.
She told the Evening Standard, "I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say."
Ferguson went on to vow, "Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."
In September, a leaked email from Ferguson to Epstein, written after the interview, called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family." She also "humbly apologized" for associating him with the sexual abuse of minors when talking to the Evening Standard.