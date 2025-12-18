EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Shocking Security Measures at Princess Beatrice's $5Million Hideaway Home Amid Her Parents' Jeffrey Epstein Shame

Sources close to the family said the estate's precautions are "about complete privacy and control."

One insider said: "The measures are designed to protect the family quietly, letting them live their lives without unwanted interruptions."

They added: "It's not just about gates and cameras – the estate has a complete security perimeter, showing how seriously they take any potential threats."

The family knows their parents' joint scandal over their links to Jeffrey Epstein could make them targets for all sorts of people, and they want to do everything they can to protect themselves and their young kids from harm.

Beatrice's Cotswolds property, a converted farmhouse, became the Mapelli Mozzi family's main residence in 2022.

Several modifications were made before their move, including upgraded fencing, surveillance points, and a security hub where personnel monitor the estate and its grounds.