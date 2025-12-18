Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Beatrice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Shocking Security Measures at Princess Beatrice's $5Million Hideaway Home Amid Her Parents' Jeffrey Epstein Shame

Photo of Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice is not taking any chances, and has ramped up her security.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Beatrice is leaving nothing to chance at her $5million Cotswolds retreat, installing extensive security measures to protect her family amid lingering scrutiny of her parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 37-year-old royal, who lives at the estate with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their young daughters Sienna and Athena, as well as Edoardo's son Wolfie, has fortified the property with six-foot gates, a dedicated security office, and 24-hour surveillance.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortifying the Cotswolds Refuge

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice has installed extensive security measures at her Cotswolds retreat.

Sources close to the family said the estate's precautions are "about complete privacy and control."

One insider said: "The measures are designed to protect the family quietly, letting them live their lives without unwanted interruptions."

They added: "It's not just about gates and cameras – the estate has a complete security perimeter, showing how seriously they take any potential threats."

The family knows their parents' joint scandal over their links to Jeffrey Epstein could make them targets for all sorts of people, and they want to do everything they can to protect themselves and their young kids from harm.

Beatrice's Cotswolds property, a converted farmhouse, became the Mapelli Mozzi family's main residence in 2022.

Several modifications were made before their move, including upgraded fencing, surveillance points, and a security hub where personnel monitor the estate and its grounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson's Moving to the Guest House?

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sources said Sarah Ferguson is considering relocating to Princess Beatrice’s Cotswolds estate.

The need for security has also fueled speculation Beatrice's disgraced mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, could be relocating to the estate's guest house.

Ferguson is leaving Royal Lodge following her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's decision to surrender his lease on the property amid controversy over his associations with sex trafficker Epstein.

A source close to the family claimed, "Sarah's move is being managed quietly for privacy. Few details are being shared to prevent media attention, as any relocation is likely to draw public interest.

"But protecting Sarah if she does move in will be just as important for Beatrice as shielding her own family from harm."

Potential alternative locations for Ferguson's new abode include Switzerland and Portugal, sources have told Radar.

While the exterior of Beatrice's is obviously highly fortified, the interiors are far cozier.

A design insider said: "The home's look is one of farmhouse chic, blending more modern sophistication with coziness."

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice's Husband's 'Farmhouse Chic' Design

Photo of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Source: MEGA

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shaped the home’s elegant but lived-in design.

Edoardo's professional background as an interior designer and property renovator provides further insight into the aesthetic of the couple's rural hideaway.

His studio, Banda Property, specializes in luxury projects, ranging from townhouses and ski lodges to private jets.

A source familiar with the couple's style said: "The décor is intentional, layered, and luxurious yet approachable – designed to feel both elegant and lived-in. Edoardo's touch is evident in every detail, from custom furniture to carefully chosen textures."

Beatrice's home is also kept off social media, with few public photographs available. Observers say this is deliberate.

"Every aspect of the property is designed to safeguard the family, from physical security to managing its online visibility," one insider said.

"It's about preserving privacy in a world where even a small exposure online can expose flaws in security."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
inside the conan obrien party hours before reiner murders and how couples double murder accused son nick badgered guests with three inane questions pp

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Conan O'Brien Party Hours Before Reiner Murders — And How Couple's Double Murder-Accused Son Nick 'Badgered Guests With Three Insane Questions'

Photo of Rob Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Inheritance Bombshell — Who Will Get Tragic Director's $200Million Fortune… And How a 'Massive Chunk of Cash' is Being Used 'On Nick Reiner's Bulldog $2K-An-Hour Celebrity Lawyer'

The Eviction from Royal Lodge

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Royal Lodge
Source: MEGA

The Royal Lodge eviction has forced former Prince Andrew to search for a new residence.

King Charles recently initiated a formal process to remove both Ferguson and Andrew's remaining royal titles and honors due to their long-lasting ties to Epstein.

The monarch is said to have given the pair until February to move out of the $40million Royal Lodge mansion they have called home for years, despite the pair divorcing decades ago.

Sources say he initially wanted them out by Christmas, but has secretly given them until February 2026 to vacate so they can handle the logistics of moving their belongings.

While Andrew is expected to move to a private cottage on the Sandringham estate, Ferguson's move to her daughter's "granny flat" in the Cotswolds appears to be the most likely immediate step.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.