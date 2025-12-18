EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Shocking Security Measures at Princess Beatrice's $5Million Hideaway Home Amid Her Parents' Jeffrey Epstein Shame
Princess Beatrice is leaving nothing to chance at her $5million Cotswolds retreat, installing extensive security measures to protect her family amid lingering scrutiny of her parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old royal, who lives at the estate with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their young daughters Sienna and Athena, as well as Edoardo's son Wolfie, has fortified the property with six-foot gates, a dedicated security office, and 24-hour surveillance.
Fortifying the Cotswolds Refuge
Sources close to the family said the estate's precautions are "about complete privacy and control."
One insider said: "The measures are designed to protect the family quietly, letting them live their lives without unwanted interruptions."
They added: "It's not just about gates and cameras – the estate has a complete security perimeter, showing how seriously they take any potential threats."
The family knows their parents' joint scandal over their links to Jeffrey Epstein could make them targets for all sorts of people, and they want to do everything they can to protect themselves and their young kids from harm.
Beatrice's Cotswolds property, a converted farmhouse, became the Mapelli Mozzi family's main residence in 2022.
Several modifications were made before their move, including upgraded fencing, surveillance points, and a security hub where personnel monitor the estate and its grounds.
Sarah Ferguson's Moving to the Guest House?
The need for security has also fueled speculation Beatrice's disgraced mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, could be relocating to the estate's guest house.
Ferguson is leaving Royal Lodge following her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's decision to surrender his lease on the property amid controversy over his associations with sex trafficker Epstein.
A source close to the family claimed, "Sarah's move is being managed quietly for privacy. Few details are being shared to prevent media attention, as any relocation is likely to draw public interest.
"But protecting Sarah if she does move in will be just as important for Beatrice as shielding her own family from harm."
Potential alternative locations for Ferguson's new abode include Switzerland and Portugal, sources have told Radar.
While the exterior of Beatrice's is obviously highly fortified, the interiors are far cozier.
A design insider said: "The home's look is one of farmhouse chic, blending more modern sophistication with coziness."
Princess Beatrice's Husband's 'Farmhouse Chic' Design
Edoardo's professional background as an interior designer and property renovator provides further insight into the aesthetic of the couple's rural hideaway.
His studio, Banda Property, specializes in luxury projects, ranging from townhouses and ski lodges to private jets.
A source familiar with the couple's style said: "The décor is intentional, layered, and luxurious yet approachable – designed to feel both elegant and lived-in. Edoardo's touch is evident in every detail, from custom furniture to carefully chosen textures."
Beatrice's home is also kept off social media, with few public photographs available. Observers say this is deliberate.
"Every aspect of the property is designed to safeguard the family, from physical security to managing its online visibility," one insider said.
"It's about preserving privacy in a world where even a small exposure online can expose flaws in security."
The Eviction from Royal Lodge
King Charles recently initiated a formal process to remove both Ferguson and Andrew's remaining royal titles and honors due to their long-lasting ties to Epstein.
The monarch is said to have given the pair until February to move out of the $40million Royal Lodge mansion they have called home for years, despite the pair divorcing decades ago.
Sources say he initially wanted them out by Christmas, but has secretly given them until February 2026 to vacate so they can handle the logistics of moving their belongings.
While Andrew is expected to move to a private cottage on the Sandringham estate, Ferguson's move to her daughter's "granny flat" in the Cotswolds appears to be the most likely immediate step.