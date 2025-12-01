EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Andrew Windsor 'Dreaming of Being Kicked to Death By Horse' to 'Finally Put Him Out of Misery' of Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

The remarks from the 65-year-old former duke, described by sources as "rambling and alarming," are said to have emerged in recent weeks as Andrew continues to struggle with the collapse of his public role, his financial dependence on the monarchy, and renewed scrutiny over unsealed Epstein documents .

Batty Andrew Windsor has been spiraling so dramatically under the weight of his Jeffrey Epstein scandal, palace insiders tell RadarOnline.com he has been ranting about "wishing a horse would finish him off" – echoing the potentially fatal accident recently suffered by his sister Princess Anne .

Andrew has spiraled under the pressure of his Epstein scandal, according to sources.

Another claimed: "It's like he fixated on Anne's accident. He keeps bringing it up and saying maybe that's the sort of clean exit he deserves."

One household source claimed: "He has these long, muttering tirades where he circles back to the same dark ideas. He's been heard muttering he wishes he'd be kicked to death by a horse, just to be done with it all."

Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing and maintains he never met Epstein's most high-profile sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre – who said he bedded her when she was aged 17 – has been left "isolated and humiliated," according to one insider.

He has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and withdrawn from public life, with officials now fearing his mental decline has accelerated following the recent release of court records linking dozens of prominent figures to Epstein's trafficking network.

His sister, Princess Anne, spent five nights in the hospital after being struck by a horse.

Anne, 75, has spoken publicly about the accident that left her concussed after being struck by a horse at Gatcombe Park in June 2024.

The Princess Royal, who spent five nights in hospital, admitted, "No, nothing," when asked if she remembered the incident. She added, "You're jolly lucky… if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis. And last summer I was very close to not being."

She said her accident reminded her "you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover." Anne also explained she had believed she was walking to see her chickens when it occurred.

"No, nothing to do with horses," she said about her accident.

Reflecting further on the ordeal, she rambled, "Apparently not, at least I don't think so. As far as I know, nobody else thinks so, they haven't been honest enough to tell me yet. So far, so good. You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus, really."