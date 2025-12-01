EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Andrew Windsor 'Dreaming of Being Kicked to Death By Horse' to 'Finally Put Him Out of Misery' of Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Batty Andrew Windsor has been spiraling so dramatically under the weight of his Jeffrey Epstein scandal, palace insiders tell RadarOnline.com he has been ranting about "wishing a horse would finish him off" – echoing the potentially fatal accident recently suffered by his sister Princess Anne.
The remarks from the 65-year-old former duke, described by sources as "rambling and alarming," are said to have emerged in recent weeks as Andrew continues to struggle with the collapse of his public role, his financial dependence on the monarchy, and renewed scrutiny over unsealed Epstein documents.
Stripped of Public Role
He has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and withdrawn from public life, with officials now fearing his mental decline has accelerated following the recent release of court records linking dozens of prominent figures to Epstein's trafficking network.
Andrew, who has always denied wrongdoing and maintains he never met Epstein's most high-profile sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre – who said he bedded her when she was aged 17 – has been left "isolated and humiliated," according to one insider.
One household source claimed: "He has these long, muttering tirades where he circles back to the same dark ideas. He's been heard muttering he wishes he'd be kicked to death by a horse, just to be done with it all."
Another claimed: "It's like he fixated on Anne's accident. He keeps bringing it up and saying maybe that's the sort of clean exit he deserves."
Princess Anne's Accident Details
Anne, 75, has spoken publicly about the accident that left her concussed after being struck by a horse at Gatcombe Park in June 2024.
The Princess Royal, who spent five nights in hospital, admitted, "No, nothing," when asked if she remembered the incident. She added, "You're jolly lucky… if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis. And last summer I was very close to not being."
She said her accident reminded her "you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover." Anne also explained she had believed she was walking to see her chickens when it occurred.
"No, nothing to do with horses," she said about her accident.
Reflecting further on the ordeal, she rambled, "Apparently not, at least I don't think so. As far as I know, nobody else thinks so, they haven't been honest enough to tell me yet. So far, so good. You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus, really."
Psychological Torment
Meanwhile, sources say Andrew is being "eaten alive" with psychological torment over the latest developments in the Epstein scandal.
A senior royal aide claimed: "He's terrified of more material coming out. Every time another document is unsealed, he goes into a panic."
Another palace figure said: "He knows the world wants him punished. That's where this strange fixation on Anne's accident is coming from – he just wishes his life was over at this point."
Officials close to Andrew's older brother, King Charles, 77, are said to be monitoring Andrew's state of mind.
One aide claimed: "There's worry he's slipping into a sort of fatalistic despair. He talks about having nothing left, no purpose. There are real fears within the royal household he may do something drastic."
Bleak Mood at Royal Lodge
Andrew remains largely confined to the Royal Lodge in Windsor – which he has been ordered to leave by Christmas.
One source said his mood in the $40million mansion has turned "bleak and erratic."
The insider added: "He keeps saying every day is torture. He thinks there's no path back, no redemption. It's the darkest we've ever seen him."
