EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Epstein Files — Our Forensic Trawl of 3 Million DOJ Docs Reveal How Andrew Windsor's Emails to Pedophile PROVE He Lied About Severing Links With Serial Abuser
Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed scrutiny after the newly released trove of U.S. Department of Justice documents contradicts his insistence he cut off contact with Jeffrey Epstein years before the disgraced financier's downfall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The documents, part of a release of roughly three million files ordered by U.S. courts, include emails and messages that appear to show repeated contact between Andrew and Epstein well after the date the prince publicly claimed their relationship had ended.
Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' Claims Debunked
The material has reopened questions raised by Andrew's 2019 interview on the BBC program Newsnight, in which he sought to explain his continued association with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.
In that interview with Emily Maitlis, Andrew said: "I ceased contact with him ... in 2006, and I wasn't in touch with him again until 2010."
Asked directly whether there had been any communication after his widely photographed 2010 visit to Epstein's Manhattan mansion, Andrew replied: "To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward."
When Maitlis pressed him by asking, "There was no call, no letter, nothing?" he responded: "No, no, no."
Emails Reveal Secret Palace Invitations
The newly released emails tell a different story.
In July 2009, while Epstein was still serving a jail sentence for soliciting a minor, Andrew arranged for his goddaughter Celina to visit Buckingham Palace.
Sarah Ferguson, 66, wrote to Epstein on July 6, saying: "Andrew said he could help to give her a good time. Tea in the palace!"
Epstein replied from prison: "Give Andrew a (big) thank you from me, tell him it means a lot to me."
In February 2010, Epstein received an email apparently from Amanda Thirsk, then Andrew's private secretary, inviting him to Andrew's 50th birthday celebration at St. James' Palace.
Epstein replied he was "not able" to attend. Two months later, Andrew emailed Epstein directly, saying: "I have no immediate plans to drop by New York, but I think I should at some stage soon. It would be good to catch up in person."
At the time, Epstein was newly released from jail and required to sign the sex offender register.
Constant Contact Throughout 2010 and 2011
Further exchanges continued throughout 2010. In July, the day after Epstein was released from house arrest, he emailed Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to say he would be in Paris.
Andrew replied: "Congratulations!" and later added: "Really, really good news... I'll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!"
The following month, Andrew wrote: "God, it's cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"
Emails from August 2010 show Epstein arranging a dinner for Andrew with a "beautiful, trustworthy" 26-year-old Russian woman.
In the same period, Andrew and Epstein discussed inviting Epstein to lunch at Royal Lodge to talk about "the way ahead for me!" – a reference to Sarah Ferguson's financial future.
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'In Danger of Being Hauled in Front of Brit Cops' as They Launch Criminal Probe into Jeffrey Epstein 'Spy' Claims — That Now Go All the Way to the Top of Politics
Ongoing Correspondence and Denied Wrongdoing
The correspondence continued into the autumn and winter.
In November, Andrew wrote: "See you tomorrow afternoon. Really looking forward to seeing you and spending some time with you after so long. Some interesting things to discuss and plot."
A Christmas card sent by Andrew to Epstein that December read: "It was great to spend time with my U.S. family. Looking forward to joining you all again soon,' and wished him a 'spectacular entry into 2011."
Emails continued into 2011 and beyond, including a February message from Andrew saying: "Keep in close touch, and we'll play some more soon!!!!"
In 2017, Epstein was still receiving updates about Andrew's Pitch@Palace initiative from its director, David Stern. Andrew has always strongly denied any wrongdoing and has said he regrets his association with Epstein.