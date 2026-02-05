EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Epstein Files — Our Forensic Trawl of 3 Million DOJ Docs Reveal How Andrew Windsor's Emails to Pedophile PROVE He Lied About Severing Links With Serial Abuser

The material has reopened questions raised by Andrew's 2019 interview on the BBC program Newsnight, in which he sought to explain his continued association with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

In that interview with Emily Maitlis, Andrew said: "I ceased contact with him ... in 2006, and I wasn't in touch with him again until 2010."

Asked directly whether there had been any communication after his widely photographed 2010 visit to Epstein's Manhattan mansion, Andrew replied: "To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward."

When Maitlis pressed him by asking, "There was no call, no letter, nothing?" he responded: "No, no, no."